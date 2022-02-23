The Edgewood Academy girls basketball team wrapped up its 2021-2022 season with the AISA Class AA state championship last Monday, but head coach Jason Fisher and Edgewood’s three seniors were able to take the court one last time on Friday night.
Edgewood Academy seniors Molly Snow, Emma Weldon and Kennedy Mensch were all selected to play in the AISA 2022 All-Star game on the East team.
Fisher was one of two coaches selected to coach the East team.
Behind solid play from Edgewood’s trio of seniors, the East team beat the West team, 51-42, and Snow, Weldon and Mensch were able to continue their winning ways with one last victory before they end their high school careers.
“It was really special to coach them one last time,” Fisher said. “We actually spent a lot of time together the two days that I had them, just talking and reminiscing on the season. We talked about their futures and what they’re going to do. I told them just because they graduated and aren’t able to play anymore, the door’s always open and I’m only a phone call away.”
Fisher was not surprised to see his East team come out and win the game like they did. The three Edgewood players proved that they know how to win, especially in this past season, not only one the basketball court but also the volleyball court.
The Edgewood girls won both the volleyball and basketball state championships, and Snow and Weldon were on both teams. And they continued their winning ways on Friday night.
Mensch, who Fisher refers to as the team’s sparkplug, did on Friday what she did every game for the Lady Wildcats. She came in and rebounded and got points inside as she energized the team.
Snow came in off the bench, like she did for Edgewood most of the time, and hit a big 3-pointer to help increase the lead in the second quarter. Weldon didn’t score any points on offense, but recorded multiple steals and rebounds to help spark a strong defensive effort.
Those three, plus two other state champions in Glenwood’s Jasmyn Burts and Abbeville Christian’s Amiyah Govan, led the East to a victory.
“We actually had five state champion players on that team, so it was kind of neat to have that kind of camaraderie,” Fisher said. “They joked with other girls that they were state champs, so they were gonna win this one too. They had a lightheartedness about the All-Star game.”
It was a different kind of experience for Fisher, who was coaching girls he coached against all season long. Out of the 12 girls on the East team that were not part of Edgewood’s team, Fisher had coached against eight of them.
The only four he hadn’t coached against this year were the three girls from Chambers Academy and a player from Meadowview Christian School.
It was also special for Fisher because he was able to coach against his old high school coach, Jeff Hines from Chambers Academy, who was the coach alongside Fisher.
“It was neat to be on the same sideline in the same gym with him taking my ideas and me reinforcing his ideas,” Fisher said of coaching with Hines. It was really neat. It was also different, but cool, because you got to coach against so many of the girls you coached against.”