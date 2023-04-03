Darryl Free was ready to take on a new challenge.
Free, who has led the Edgewood Academy basketball teams to three state championships in the last four seasons, has accepted a role in administration.
Free was announced Friday as the new headmaster at Hooper Academy in Hope Hull, and he began the new job Monday morning. He will continue to coach boys basketball while he is there.
“Administration is always something that I’ve thought about in the past,” Free said. “I began to explore the opportunity when someone reached out to gauge my interest. After doing some research and talking with my family, we decided to explore it.”
Free said while it sounds cliche, coaching to him is about the kids and growing something from scratch to be the best possible product it can be.
“Administration is a lot like coaching to me,” Free said. “You take a school and put your twist on it and try to make it into the best place it can be. It’s on a bigger scale than coaching, but the competitor and the coach in me just really wants to take this opportunity and run with it and see how far we can take Hooper.”
The decision to leave Edgewood Academy didn’t come easy for Free and his family.
Free began his time at Edgewood in 2017, when he was hired as the athletic director as well as coaching duties for football, boys and girls basketball, and softball. He served in that role for three years before taking a job at W.S. Neal.
From 2017-2020, Free helped lead the football team to 17 wins across his last two seasons while also leading the boys basketball team to a state championship in 2019.
He then returned in the 2021-2022 school year and took over the boys basketball position before taking over both the girls and boys teams this past year. This year, Free helped lead both teams to AISA Class AA state championships.
Serving in four different roles over the last six years and spending countless hours with the Edgewood students made the decision tough to make.
“It was a very tough decision,” Free said. “Edgewood is a great place with great people. The kids are fantastic and I’ve known all of these kids since they were in middle school or even younger. It’s a very hard choice. Meeting with them was a very hard thing to do, but that’s one side of it. On the other side, I see the possibilities over here and it was an opportunity that we decided to pursue.”
Free considers his coaching style to be one of a “builder” and that’s exactly what he’ll have to do at Hooper Academy as he gets started.
The Colts went 5-14 last season and lost to Free’s Edgewood team twice in the regular season, once by 33 points and once by nine points. They reached the playoffs but were put out by Chambers Academy before they could reach the Elite Eight.
Free said he is excited to build Hooper’s program from the ground up.
“I do like to take something and build it up,” Free said. “That’s a challenge that I’m excited about. I’m excited to watch them under a new system. It’s worked in the past, so I have no doubt that it’ll work here. This school has some great athletes and students and I’m excited to see them buy in to the program and see how far we can take Hooper Academy.”