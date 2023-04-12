Edgewood Academy’s Jaylyn Strength wanted to stay close to home for college, and the star volleyball player found a perfect fit with Faulkner.
Strength, a two-time AISA state champion and an AISA All-Star, signed her National Letter of Intent with Faulkner University on Wednesday morning. She is the third member of Edgewood’s talented senior class to sign a volleyball scholarship.
“It really means a lot to have this opportunity given to me,” Strength said. “When I first started playing volleyball, I didn’t think that I’d be able to improve this much. To have this opportunity placed in front of me just really means a lot.”
Strength didn’t need to know much about the program’s win-loss record to be sold on joining the Faulkner team. When she visited the school, she said the team and players were nice and welcoming from the start, and head coach Tori Renda made her feel at home straight away.
And feeling at home was the exact reason she signed.
“I knew that’s where I wanted to be,” Strength said. “I didn’t really want to move off to go play in college. Some of my teammates are going to North Carolina or Missouri to play, but I wanted to stay close to home and stay close to my family. That had a big impact on my decision.”
Strength has had a huge impact on the court for Edgewood the last two years. Not only did Edgewood win its fourth-consecutive state championship and sixth in the last seven years, but they dominated the state of Alabama the last two seasons.
In 2021, Edgewood went 25-2 and was a perfect 25-0 in matches that were a full five sets. Their two losses came in three-set matches in tournaments. In 2022, Edgewood did not lose to a team in Alabama the entire season. In fact, only one team the entire year was able to take more than one set from the Wildcats.
Strength was a big part of that success as she tallied 154 kills, 253 digs and 102 aces this season. She played in a variety of roles in high school, but will focus on defense when she gets to the college level.
“I feel like I can have a big impact on Faulkner’s team and help them improve as a defensive player on the back row,” Strength said.
Strength is the third player from Edgewood’s undefeated season to go and play college volleyball, teammates Elena Adams (Cottey College) and Karlee Mainor (Lees-McRae College).
They won’t be the last members of the team to sign to play at the college level, either.
Currently, junior Lindsey Brown is committed to play at the University of Alabama and will sign next school year.
“Our team is really special and has been really special for the last two years that I’ve been here,” Strength said. “Everybody on our team has so much talent and potential. Our senior class had a lot of that talent, but there’s still a lot of girls with talent who will sign in the future on the team next year.”