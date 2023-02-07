When Super Bowl 57 kicks off Sunday afternoon, there will be more than a handful of people from Elmore, Alabama rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Prince Tega Wanogho Jr., a former Edgewood Academy standout and Auburn Tiger, is playing in the Super Bowl this weekend for the Chiefs. He is currently the back-up left offensive tackle for the AFC Champions.
Wanogho Jr. is the first Edgewood alumnus to play in the Super Bowl. He was also the first to make it to the NFL. Originally from Nigeria, he transferred to Edgewood Academy and graduated from the small private school in 2015 before attending Auburn University.
He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. After he was released over a year later, he was signed by the Chiefs. Now he will face his former team on the biggest stage in sports.
Michael Norris, the only coach left on Edgewood’s football staff who was coaching when Wanogho Jr. was in school, couldn’t be more proud of the star lineman.
“It just makes me proud for him and what he’s been able to accomplish,” Norris said. “From where he’s from and all of his aspirations for himself, I’m just proud. … We need to invest in some t-shirts and start passing them out to get everyone excited for this weekend.”
While Wanogho Jr. is now on the biggest stage in the football world, he has never forgotten where he graduated from.
Wanogho Jr. regularly comes back to town, and the staff and family at Edgewood Academy try to help out as much as possible when he does.
That was evident this past summer, when Wanogho Jr. was in town for a free football camp he hosted at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The day before the camp, he attended a youth football camp held at Edgewood and visited with the kids at the camp.
The next day, Edgewood took a busload of kids to the camp to participate. Chad Michael and Norris also brought a handful of the varsity players to help work the camp.
“He’s always kept in touch and knows where he came from and appreciates us and Edgewood,” Norris said. “We have a good relationship with him and it’s just great to have him represent us and himself in that type of game.”
Two years ago, Wanogho Jr. was honored by the school in one of the biggest ways possible. In his honor, Edgewood Academy now recognizes March 11 as Prince Tega Day.
The school also has a massive sign that sits in its parking lot honoring him. The sign features three photos and two emblems on it. The three photos are a picture of Wanogho Jr. when he was at Auburn, one when he was at Edgewood, and one of him in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey after he was drafted.
The two emblems are one of Edgewood Academy and one of the Kansas City Chiefs.
“He means so much to the school,” Norris said. “There’s not many people at the school who was at the school when he was, but everyone still knows who he is. The school is so proud of him and we’re proud to claim him.”