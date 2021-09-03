Edgewood Academy faced its first bit of adversity this year to open AISAA-AA, Region 1 play, but the Wildcats found a way to come together and stay undefeated on Friday night.
Edgewood beat Banks Academy, 26-12, to open region play on the road. The Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) found themselves down in the game early, 6-0, after a bad snap on a punt attempt set up Banks Academy with a short field.
Banks (2-1, 0-1), which runs the veer offense, scored a few plays later on a 27-yard touchdown run to go up, 6-0. The two-point attempt was no good.
“Facing adversity was really good for us,” head coach Chad Michael said. “They came out and scored first and we had to play behind tonight and play with some adversity. Banks was really good up front and we struggled to block them a lot. They made it tough on us and we we were able to find a way to score and win the game. So that’s a good thing.”
Edgewood ended the first quarter still down, 6-0, but things changed in a hurry in the second quarter. Quarterback Austin Champion found receiver Trevor Rodie for a 30-yard touchdown pass, and Sam Williams’ PAT kick put Edgewood up, 7-6.
That wasn’t all, though, as Champion followed his first touchdown pass with a 7-yard touchdown pass to JT Brazell and a 26-yard touchdown pass to Rodie to put the Wildcats up, 20-6, right before the half.
“We did a good job in the second quarter,” Michael said. “They turned the ball over a couple of times so we were able to take advantage of that. We made some adjustments up front and were able to pick the blitz up better than we did in the first quarter. We were able to change some routes up and got some guys open for touchdowns.”
Edgewood’s last score of the game came in the third quarter when Champion connected with Rodie for his third touchdown catch of the night, a 9-yard pass that put Edgewood up, 26-6.
Rodie finished his night with nine catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns. That is his second three-touchdown game of the season and he has eight touchdown catches on the year.
“Trevor is playing really good football right now,” Michael said. “He’s practicing really hard and it’s just coming together for him right now. He’s playing great football. He’s trusting his routes and staying on his routes and Austin is trusting him to get open and throwing a good ball to him.”
Banks scored its second touchdown of the night late in the game, a 32-yard touchdown run that cut the lead to 26-12 with three minutes left, but Banks was unable to put together another scoring drive.
Edgewood will hope to continue its undefeated start to the season next week against Macon East at home.