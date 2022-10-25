After victories over both Pickens and Macon East, Edgewood Academy is heading to the State Championship.
“This just speaks to the level of excellence we have established at Edgewood,” said head coach David DeLozier. “We care about volleyball at Edgewood. This sport matters to us, so we train and play like it.”
Edgewood defeated Pickens 25-5, 25-26, 25-11 in the team’s Elite Eight round.
The Wildcats steamrolled Pickens throughout the entire match, jumping out to double digit leads in all three sets.
In the first, Edgewood took a 4-1 lead and turned it into a 20-5 lead in an instant. The second set was closer, with Edgewood giving up a 16-8 lead in the middle of the set, but still managing to pile on points.
In the third frame, the Wildcats got back to business and won the game after taking a 20-10 lead down the stretch.
Even with the big victory DeLozier saw plenty of things for his girls to work in their next matchup.
“We were not making many smart choices as a team, so I tried to have them reset and refocus and play our system and I think that paved the way for how well we played today,” DeLozier said.
In the team’s second game against Macon East, it took Edgewood a set to settle in, before the Wildcats returned to their winning ways. Edgewood won the game 22-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18.
Macon East dominated the first frame, leading for almost the entire way. Edgewood tied things up at 10, took a lead at 13-11, but found themselves right back down. The Wildcats pulled things close at 24-20, but dropped the first.
The second set was the complete opposite, much more reminiscent of the first game against Pickens.
The Edgewood servers vollied balls over and over again that Macon could not stop, jumping out to a 7-4 lead. Macon East called a timeout to regroup, but the set stayed with the Wildcats as Edgewood went on a 10-3 run before Macon called another timeout. Edgewood kept scoring and took the set with ease.
The Wildcats carried their momentum into the third, earning an early lead they never relinquished. Edgewood got the score as far as 19-8, before ending the game on a 6-5 run.
The final set was simply a continuation of what got Edgewood to the Final Four. The Wildcats connected on their serves, smacked balls down at the net and played the brand of volleyball they were used to.
“We made better decisions,” DeLozier said. “We got more disciplined and back to our system.”
With the victory, Edgewood is on to its fourth straight AISA-AA State Championship, its seventh in a row overall counting when the school competed in AISA-A.
The Wildcats will face the winner of Patrician and Lowndes at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.