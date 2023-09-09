The Wildcats are finally in the win column.
After starting the season with an 0-3 record for the first time since 2015, Edgewood Academy earned its first win of the 2023 football season.
Edgewood Academy beat Abbeville Christian, 29-0, in an AISA Class AA, Region 1 matchup. The Wildcats are now 1-3 with a 1-1 record in region play.
“It’s always fun, and it’s a lot more fun getting a win rather than the opposite,” head coach Chad Michael said. “I’m really proud of our guys. They had a really good week of practice and stayed the course. Being 0-3, it’s easy to not work hard and they stayed the course. They played really well and deserved to come out here and get the win.”
Edgewood, which had only scored three touchdowns all season entering the week, started its game off as fast as possible.
On the first play of the game, Gabe LeMaster caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ethan Evans. The Wildcats then forced a punt, which was returned for a touchdown by LeMaster, but it was called back for a penalty.
It didn’t matter, however, as Parker Shaw rushed in a 26-yard touchdown on the next play to go up, 14-0.
“We started really quick and it was nice,” Michael said. “We scored a couple of times on the first few plays and got off to a hot start. We’ve struggled getting off quickly in games this year and we went out there and gave ourselves a cushion tonight.”
Following the quick lead, LeMaster was able to find the end zone twice more on the night. The senior playmaker only had five catches, but three resulted in scores. He ended the night with 125 yards and three touchdowns.
“We were able to get the edge on them,” Michael said. “All three came on jet sweeps and we did a great job of blocking the edge with Brock (Whitt) and Parker. If you get Gabe out in open space, he’s really hard to tackle.
Edgewood led 29-0 after his three touchdowns and the defense held off Abbeville the rest of the game.
Shaw had a team-high 16 tackles to go along with his rushing touchdown, and Cooper Freeman joined him in the double-digits with 11 tackles. Jackson Hudson added eight tackles, Zayne Talley had five tackles and a sack and Tanner Trucks intercepted a pass.
Edgewood returns home next week for a non-region matchup against Lowndes Academy, the Class A defending state champions.