Edgewood Academy (6-5) at Patrician Academy (11-0)
When: Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
Where: Hannah-Hesselman Field (901 South Mulberry Avenue, Butler, AL 36094)
Series: Series is tied, 4-4
Synopsis: Edgewood Academy, which is coming off its first home playoff game since 2019, is in the semi-finals of the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. The Wildcats are a mainstay in the AISA playoffs, and they showed why with a big win over Banks Academy last week.
Edgewood has now won four of its last five games, with its only loss coming from No. 2 Lee-Scott Academy during that stretch. But as tough as Lee-Scott was, Patrician looks to be just as good if not better.
Patrician is the No. 1-ranked team in AISA this season and the Saints are showing why with their 11-0 undefeated record. The Saints have dominated opponents all season and have beaten every opponent by at least 17 points.
In their first round matchup, Patrician beat Abbeville Christian, 55-13. The Saints have scored nearly 50 points per game this year and are outscoring opponents 494-150.
Edgewood’s defense has been stellar during their current hot streak. In three of their last four games, Edgewood has allowed 12 points or less and held opponents to only one touchdown twice.
Edgewood has its work cut out for it this week, but don’t count out Chad Michael’s squad. They’re hot and anybody can win in the playoffs.