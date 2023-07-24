The Edgewood Academy athletics department picked up a massive award last week.
Edgewood, after winning four team state championships, two individual state championships and reaching the state semifinals in two other sports, was awarded the AISA’s Chairman Awards across Class AA schools.
The Chairman’s Award was established to recognize member schools that achieve athletic excellence during the school year. It is also based on character, as suspensions, ejections and fines across the school year lessen the school’s chance of earning the award.
“We are extremely proud of our accomplishments athletically with all the wins and championships, but we’re really proud that we didn’t have a single ejection or fine this year between any teams, coaches or fans,” athletics director Chad Michael said. “It’s really an honor to be noticed when you do everything right and it all works out in your favor.”
Edgewood had arguably the best athletic school year of any AISA school across any classification in the state. The Wildcats claimed four team state championships this year in volleyball, cheer, girls basketball and boys basketball. Those four teams combined for only six losses in the year, two of which came from out-of-state teams.
The volleyball team and girls basketball team, which kept their championship streaks alive this season, did not lose a game to anyone in Alabama. The boys basketball team, which won its first championship since 2019, went 27-4.
Edgewood had two individual state championships in track and field as well. Matthew Cox and Barrett Brown each won the discus throw this season.
Although they did not win the championship, the football team and baseball team each reached the state semifinals. The softball team also participated in the state tournament.
“One thing we try to emphasize here is doing things the right way, “ Michael said. “If you’re doing things the right way, good things are going to happen for you. Our kids buy into that. They know if they do things the right way and represent Edgewood the right way, good things will happen. That worked in our favor this past school year.”