It helps to have a player like Gabe LeMaster on your team.
On homecoming night, LeMaster was the king on the field as the junior snagged three interceptions, two touchdown catches and had a shutout saving tackle in his team’s 20-0 win over Hooper.
“This one feels really good,” said head coach Chad Michael. “I thought we played really good football tonight. This is the best ball we have had all year, and at the best time too.”
Michael said homecoming week is one of his least favorite weeks of the year, with plenty of distractions off the field for his players to be consumed by. However, Michael said his team focused on the task at hand and were ready to win their second game in a row.
“There are so many distractions with homecoming, but our guys did a great job of staying focused,” Michael said.
Friday’s game was an all around slog, something the Wildcats excepted of their regional opponent. Most of the contest was spent running between the trenches.
“We knew they were going to try to hold the ball from us, so we expected a low scoring game,” Michael said.
Whenever Hooper tried to throw, it seemed like LeMaster was always around the ball. The Colts tried to take a shot at the end zone, but LeMaster snagged the ball for his first pick of the game.
Two plays later, quarterback Austin Champion was able to connect with on a deep bomb in the first quarter for a touchdown to JB Collier.
Champion connected with LeMaster later in the second quarter, after LeMaster put a double move on his defender, leaving the Colts cornerback in the dust.
Coming out of half, both teams looked slower than they had started. The Wildcats went three-and-out, and allowed a deep drive to Hooper that jeopardized the shutout.
But the Wildcats’ defense buckled down and made a fourth down stop around midfield to keep the goose egg on the scoreboard.
The ensuing drive, Champion found LeMaster again. Champion had to scramble his way around two defenders that were practically hanging onto his arms, but once the ball was in the air, LeMaster was already well ahead of his defender and safely found the end zone.
As if his night was not big enough already, LeMaster added another pick in the end zone on the next Hooper drive.
Up 20-0, Hooper made another effort to get close to the end zone but the ballhawking LeMaster snagged another interception, good for his third of the game.
The junior had a total of five opportunities for interceptions. One of which was called incomplete because he landed out of bounds, the other slipped right through his hands for a potential pick-six.
“He is a special player,” Michael said of LeMaster. “He is really a special player. The best thing about him is he is a great kid. I am glad he is on our team for sure.”
Next up for Edgewood (4-4, 3-1) is a Thursday contest at Lakeside. With a win, Edgewood can go above .500 for the first time all season.