Lindsey Brown cannot be stopped on the base paths.
Brown, a junior catcher and shortstop for the Edgewood softball team, is showing off her speed this season. The University of Alabama volleyball signee has 35 stolen bases this season, which leads all of AISA and is tied for first in the state among AHSAA players too.
Just this week alone, Brown recorded 20 stolen bases in eight games. She had three games with five stolen bases and another with three stolen bases. She is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“Lindsey is super aggressive on the base paths and that puts pressure on the defense to make a quick play and sometimes resulting in errors,” Edgewood coach Kim Brown said. “Being a catcher, she’s really good at seeing when a catcher is off guard and being able to delay steal. She is one of the few players that has a green light on the base path at any time she thinks she can take advantage.”
Brown recorded only four hits in her eight games this week, but she reached base 19 times. She was walked 15 times this week and didn’t even record an official at-bat in two games.
Twice this week, she went 0-for-1 but walked five times in those games, scoring six runs and stealing seven bases. In the two games she went 0-for-0 at the plate, she walked six times and scored four runs with eight stolen bases.
She did make the most of her hits, however, as she recorded two singles, a double and a home run. The team’s leadoff hitter has knocked extra base hits around the park at an elite rate this year.
Through 29 games, she has a .432 batting average with 35 hits. Over half of her hits are extra base hits as she has 15 doubles and three home runs.
“Lindsey has a really good eye for balls and strikes at the plate and is looking for that pitch she can drive,” Brown said. “I’m not sure what the other coaches are thinking, but I know if I were pitching against her, I would try to throw pitches for her to chase but she’s very disciplined and ends up getting walked then she has fun on the base paths.”
While Brown paced the team offensively and on the base paths, Edgewood proved it can play with the best. The Wildcats played in the Macon East Softball Tournament and beat some highly ranked softball teams.
Edgewood, ranked No. 10 in the state, opened the tournament against No. 3 Glenwood and won, then defeated No. 4 Abbeville in the second round. After losing to No. 5 Lowndes, Edgewood bounced back and defeated No. 1 Macon East in the loser’s bracket.
In a rematch against Lowndes, Edgewood won 3-2. The Wildcats knocked off all four ranked opponents it faced en route to winning the tournament championship.
“We were down a starting outfielder this weekend due to an injury, and I’m really proud of how well our younger girls stepped up to fill that spot,” Brown said. “Overall this weekend had some great wins against quality teams and ended our four weekend run of tournaments and we now get a much needed spring break.”