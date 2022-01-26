Belhaven University was the first team to offer Edgewood Academy star Colton Jones last summer, and Blazers coach Blaine McCorkle never waivered on wanting him.
After months of recruiting and two trips to visit the school in Jackson, Miss., Jones committed to play college football at Belhaven last week.
McCorkle first offered Jones this past summer, right before his senior season started. They remained in contact throughout the fall semester, and Jones was invited to a football game during the season.
He loved his trip, so when both teams’ seasons came to an end, Belhaven invited Jones back on an official visit. His second visit came two weekends ago, on Jan. 15/16, and he committed on Jan. 19.
Jones currently plans to sign with the Blazers on National Signing Day on Feb. 2.
“They were the first offer I got, and throughout the whole process from last summer all the way up to the time I committed, they made me feel like I had a relationship with them,” Jones said. “When I went to visit, it felt like home. I had a warm welcome. Each time, it was amazing people and it’s an amazing campus.”
Jones is being recruited to Belhaven as a defensive lineman, but the senior dominated on both sides of the football during his time at Edgewood.
On the offensive side of the ball, Jones was named to the All-Elmore County team and graded out at 87% as an offensive tackle this year. He was named to the AISA All-Star team and earned the East’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award in the game.
As good as he was on offense, he was just as good on defense.
Playing anywhere he was needed on the defensive line, he recorded 76 total tackles (47 solo, 29 assists) while tallying 16 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He lived in opponents’ backfields, and he believes he can bring that to the next level.
It is unknown if he will be asked to be a defensive tackle or defensive end, and he will see what happens once he gets on campus and gains some weight.
“I think I can bring Belhaven some more versatility because I can really play anywhere on the defensive line,” Jones said. “I played interior this year, and I played on the outside a lot. I also have my offensive line background. That helps because if I can recognize the formation, I know where the opposing guys are going to step and how they’ll try to block me. I can use that to my advantage.”
Jones is joining a Belhaven program that is on the rise under McCorkle.
McCorkle was hired before the 2018 football season, and he took over a program that wasn’t winning many games. During his first two seasons leading the Blazers, his teams went 2-8 each year, but they took a turn during the shortened COVID-19 year.
The fall 2020 season was canceled, so his team played five games in the spring. In those five games, Belhaven went 3-2 and finished the season on a three-game win streak.
The Blazers carried that momentum into 2021 and finished the year 7-3 and third in the conference standings. Two of their three losses came to teams ranked in the Top 5.
Jones sees the improvement that Belhaven has made, and he wants to be a part of continuing that success.
“I know when coach McCorkle got there four years ago, they weren’t winning many games,” Jones said. “He’s turned that program around and they had a good year during the COVID season and he got coach of the year for that season, then they came back this year and went 7-3 and he won coach of the year again. That makes me feel like he knows what he is doing.”