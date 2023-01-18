Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.