Edgewood Academy basketball coach Darryl Free reached a career milestone on Tuesday night.
In a 49-18 win over the Autauga Academy girls basketball team, Free reached his 100th career win as a varsity head coach. Later in the night, he earned his 101st career win in the boy’s 55-32 win over Autauga.
Free has been a varsity head coach for six seasons, with five of those coming at Edgewood Academy. He coached the Edgewood boys from 2017 to 2020, leading the boys to a state championship in 2019, then took over WS Neal High School team for the 2020-2021 team.
He returned to Edgewood to coach the boys last season, and now he’s coaching both the varsity boys and girls teams.
“It’s special,” Free said of the milestone. “It’s a time that makes me reflect on all of the players I’ve had over the years and the coaches that have helped along the way. While it’s special to me, it’s also a reflection of how good of players and coaches I’ve had. Even though it’s listed as an individual accomplishment, it’s a team accomplishment.”
While the milestone is a nice and humbling one to reach, Free is glad to put this behind him and get back to focusing on the current season for his two teams.
Both of his teams have the chance to win the AISA Class 2A state championship this season, and they each helped their chances with the two wins on Tuesday.
The Edgewood girls are undefeated this season and are the No. 1-ranked team in AISA. The Edgewood boys do have three losses, but all three have come from larger schools. The Wildcats are undefeated against 2A and 1A schools, and are the No. 3-ranked team in AISA.
With the two wins over Autauga Academy on Tuesday, both teams moved to 4-0 in division play and both teams clinched a first-round bye in the AISA playoffs beginning in February.
That means both teams will automatically be in the Elite Eight and start their playoff runs in the quarterfinals.
“I’m glad this 100th win is out of the way so there’s no distractions going forward,” Free said. “Both teams did a great job last night, but it’s only going to get harder from here. Both teams have a target on their back, and there’s a lot of things we have to do to improve and have a chance to be successful come playoff time.”