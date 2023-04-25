Edgewood Academy senior pitcher Walker Hall had a first round for the ages Friday afternoon.
Hall, who threw in the doubleheader sweep over Lakeside School in the first round of the AISA Class AA playoffs, allowed only one hit all day as he pitched two complete games and one no-hitter.
Hall is the Elmore County Player of the Week for his performances on the mound.
“We got from him what we normally get from him,” Edgewood coach Justin Jones said. “He’s going to fill up the strike zone and throw strikes and give us a chance. That’s exactly what he did on Friday.”
Hall started Game 1 in dominant fashion as he allowed only one baserunner in three innings of work. He hit the second batter of the game but struck out the side around him, ensuring he didn’t even advance to scoring position.
Following his three strikeouts in the first, he blanked two batters each in the second and third innings. The only two batters to put the ball in play popped out to first base and flew out to right field.
He threw only 34 pitches in the no-hitter, 26 of which were strikes. With the low pitch count, he was sent back out thirty minutes later for Game 2. He pitched another three innings in the game and allowed one hit and only three base runners.
In the first inning, he forced two groundouts and struck out a runner around a walk, then struck out two more in the second inning. The only hit he allowed on the day came in the second inning on a bloop infield single that landed in front of shortstop Ethan Evans.
Overall, Hall threw two complete games including a no-hitter on 77 total pitches and struck out 11 batters.
Hall has been an integral part of Edgewood’s success this year. In his last five starts for the Wildcats (17-16), Hall has allowed only four earned runs in 22 innings pitched. He will take the mound again this week as Edgewood travels to Pickens Academy in the second round on Thursday.