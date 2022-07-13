Edgewood Academy welcomed a special guest to its youth football camp on Wednesday morning.
Prince Tega Wanogho Jr., a 2015 graduate of Edgewood Academy and now an offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League, stopped by to visit with the campers and help the kids with their drills.
Wanogho Jr. is the first and only player from Edgewood Academy to reach the NFL ranks and Edgewood Academy named March 11 ‘Prince Tega day’ last spring.
“Having Tega back in town and have him come back to the school is special,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “He loves this place and it’s great for him to come back and see all the boys and work with the kids. It’s awesome seeing how much they look up to him and seeing the smile on his face as well when he comes back. You can see how much the boys and how much the school means to him. It’s great to see him give back to the school and where he graduated from.”
Wanogho Jr. helped out with the camp on Wednesday morning, the final day of the three-day camp. The camp began on Monday to Wednesday and the kids spent three hours with the high school football coaching staff and players each day, along with Wanogho Jr. on Wednesday.
Michael and the staff welcomed in around 30 kids aged anywhere from five to 12-years old to the camp.
“It’s been a really good week,” Michael said. “It’s been fun and it’s been hot, but the kids had a good time and have gotten after it. Hopefully they’ve learned something that they can carry on to when we have a bunch of little Wildcats running around.”
Wanogho Jr. is in town for his own football camp, which is being held on Thursday, July 14, at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
The camp is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and allows kids from ages 7-to-14-years old.
The camp is free and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The camp will feature special guests and former teammates of Wanogho Jr. and the camp will feature lunch and t-shirts for the campers.
Wangoho Jr., graduated from Edgewood Academy in 2015, and he signed with the Auburn Tigers out of high school as a defensive end. After a redshirt season, he switched over to the offensive line where he made a big impact in his career at Auburn.
He made 32 career starts from 2017-2018, and he played in 10 games as a backup in 2016.
Following his five years at Auburn, he was a sixth round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. After being released by the Eagles, he signed with the Chiefs and is entering his first season with the team.