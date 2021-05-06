The Edgewood Academy baseball team will play for a state championship next week.
In game three of its best-of-three state semifinal series against Lowndes Academy, the Wildcats bulldozed to an 8-0 shutout victory to punch their ticket forward.
“I’ve told them all year that we have the team to get to the state championship game,” Edgewood head coach Justin Jones said. “They just had to start believing in themselves. Here the last month or two, they really started believing in themselves. Started relaxing, having fun, playing ball and playing it the right way. And it shows on the field.”
The biggest standout from Thursday’s elimination contest may have been Edgewood pitcher Bradley Boone.
Boone pinned down the Rebels’ offense through 6.2 innings of shutout work, and according to Jones, the recipe for Boone’s success didn’t have a lengthy list of ingredients.
He simply kept his pitches in the zone.
“He threw strikes,” Jones said. “We went into the game telling him, ‘Hey, give us a chance by throwing strikes, and we’ll take care of it.’ Even had a senior come up to him and say, ‘Hey, all we need you to do is throw strikes and we’ll help.’ So he did. He filled it up, he threw multiple pitches for strikes and it made him hard to hit.”
It took until the fifth inning for Lowndes to have multiple baserunners, and no runners made it past second base.
Edgewood’s offense took advantage of Boone and the defense’s performance early, with two runs each in the first and second innings to go ahead 4-0. Connor Bailey drove in a run on a double.
“Lowndes is very talented up and down their lineup and through the field,” Jones said. “I told the guys, ‘As a coach, there’s nothing else I can do for you right now. Y’all have been playing this since T-ball. Have fun and get after it. And if we do that, we’ll win this ballgame.’ And they did. We came out, we played loose, which helps you out a lot. You don’t want to go out there playing tense.”
Ahead 5-0 going into the sixth, the Wildcats added three more ticks to the scoreboard on another RBI knock from Bailey, this time a two-run single, and an RBI double from Brooks Dobson.
Edgewood will play game one of the state championship series Tuesday.
“We throw strikes and we play solid defense behind our pitchers, I think we have a good chance,” Jones said.