Lakeside School at Edgewood Academy
Game 1: Friday, 1 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, 3 p.m.
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 1 p.m.
Edgewood Academy is hosting Lakeside School in a first-round playoff game for the second-consecutive season. The Wildcats, which are 13-15 this season, are hoping to make a run for the finals.
Edgewood and Lakeside have not played this season, despite being scheduled for a match up earlier this year. The game was canceled and never rescheduled. Edgewood head coach Justin Jones said his team is mostly going into the game blind, but he’s been talking to coaches about what kind of matchup he is about to have.
“I don’t know much about them honestly,” Jones said. “I haven’t seen them play a single time this year. I know they have one pretty good arm. Honestly, if we can just play the way we’re capable of playing, we should be okay.”
Edgewood’s season has seen its fair share of ups-and-downs. The Wildcats had 11 of their 13 wins early in the season, but have slumped over the last month and a half.
Since March 7, Edgewood has lost nine of its last 11 games. During that span, Edgewood has lost three games to Autauga Academy but has split with Chambers.
The Wildcats faced off with Evangel Christian on Monday and Coosa Valley on Tuesday, and Jones is hoping his team can build some momentum going into the weekend series.
“Baseball is a lot about momentum,” Jones said. “Hopefully we can win the games early this week and ride that momentum into the playoffs. I think we have the team and the path to be able to do it, we just have to put it together.”