The Edgewood Academy girls and boys basketball teams had impressive performances at the Lowndes Christmas Tournament this weekend.
Both the girls and boys teams for Edgewood Academy swept through their competition and took home the championship trophies. Both teams beat Southern Academy in the first round and beat Lowndes Academy in the championship game.
“We played quality opponents on both the boys and girls side,” head coach Darryl Free said. “On the girls side, we played two really highly-ranked teams and ended the tournament with a very good 1A Lowndes team. They’re probably the best team in 1A, and we knew it was going to be a good game. That was probably our most complete game to date.”
The girls team, which is undefeated at 11-0 this year, beat Southern Academy 49-26 in the first round. They then turned around and beat Lowndes, 47-41, in the championship.
In the first game, the trio of Lindsey Brown, Jaylyn Strength and Madison Martin scored 31 of the team’s 49 points, while Lexie Smith added 10 points and Aubrey Newton scored six.
In the championship game, however, nearly all of the scoring was done by the three-headed monster of Brown, Strength and Martin as they scored 41 of the team’s 47 points.
Brown scored 22 of those points with five 3-pointers.
“They’re definitely the core for us scoring for sure, however I do think we have some really good role players who are crucial for us,” Free said. “Lexie is stepping in to a huge role and we have Aubrey Newton, a new girl who is in ninth grade who plays big minutes. Anna Guillot is playing big minutes for us. We knew we had that core three, but we’re building up some good role players around them.”
On the boys side of things, Edgewood beat Southern, 70-52, in the first round to hand Southern their first loss of the season. Both teams are in Class 2A, so it was a good game to see where the team stands. In that game, Austin Champion scored 24 points while Cooper Hall scored 23 to lead the team.
In the championship game, Edgewood cruised past Lowndes, 56-26, to claim the championship.
While the Edgewood boys are not undefeated on the season, all three of their losses have come to Class 3A teams, and two have come to Macon-East. They are unbeaten against 2A and 1A teams.
“We really hyped up the Southern game to kind of see where we fell in terms of 2A teams,” Free said. “We wanted to see where we were. I thought our guys did a great job of coming out and setting the tone and played the game we wanted to play at. We played the tempo we wanted to. Southern has probably the best player in AISA, and we were able to overcome him playing a great game.”
Both Edgewood teams were ranked highly in the first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll last week. The girls team is the No. 1-ranked team in AISA and is the only undefeated team left in the state.
The boys are ranked No. 5 across the state, but they are the highest ranked Class 2A team. All four teams ranked above the Wildcats are Class 3A.