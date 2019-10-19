After losing for the first time this season last week, Edgewood found itself in another battle as the Wildcats hit the road to take on Lakeside in region play. After going into halftime with the score tied, Edgewood scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away before hanging on to a 35-28 victory in AISA-AA Region 1 action.
“This was a big region win on the road for a home playoff game,” Edgewood coach Darryl Free said. “That’s big time for our team and I’m really proud of them for achieving one of our goals.”
Edgewood (7-1, 3-0) clinched a home game for the first round of the postseason for the second consecutive year. The Wildcats were held to a season-low seven points in the first half but responded well after receiving the opening kickoff of the third quarter.
“We made a few adjustments at halftime,” Free said. “But really it wasn’t that much different, we just started with the ball and had more possessions. We felt like we could move the ball and put points on the board.”
Alex Johnson found Kam Burleson for a 45-yard touchdown less than three minutes into the half to give Edgewood its first lead of the night. Johnson, who was ejected in the first quarter of last week’s loss to Wilcox, completed 11 of his 13 pass attempts for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
“Alex did a good job of leading the offense and establishing drives for us,” Free said. “He was able to execute the throws when we needed him to. He only had two incompletions all night so he was very efficient and managed the offense very well. It was a good bounce back game for him.”
On the ground, the Wildcats had to turn back to Drez Crawford after Mitchell Boyd went out with an undisclosed injury. Crawford stepped up in the second half and scored the team’s final three touchdowns, including one with 40 seconds to go in the game to put Edgewood ahead by two touchdowns.
“We relied heavily on Drez and Alex running the ball for us tonight, especially to get into the end zone,” Free said. “Drez is a very reliable back so we will continue to lean on them running the football.”
Lakeside (1-6, 0-2) put up 265 yards of offense, including 206 yards through the air. The Chiefs controlled the clock in the first half and kept Edgewood’s offense off the field to limit the scoring on either side.
“They came out with some different things we hadn’t seen on film,” Free said. “They gave us a lot of trouble. Their offense did a good job of keeping our defense on the field in the first half.”
Edgewood left the door open for Lakeside when the Chiefs returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown with 31 seconds to go. However, Johnson recovered the ensuing onside kick to secure the win.