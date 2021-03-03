Edgewood Academy participated in the LSA Quad Invitational Monday with the boys placing third and the girls taking home fourth in the event.
On the boys’ side, the Wildcats had numerous runners place well in the event. Edgewood saw an individual winner in Drew Hansen who placed first in the discus throw (112-05).
Dawson Owens placed in two events for the program taking second in the 400-meter dash (1:00.92) and third (12.34) in the 100-meter. Reed Owen (6:12.88) placed second in the 1600-meter run while Ben Parker (3:07.27) scored points with a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter run.
Joseph Benton placed fourth in both the shot put (36-06.0) and discus throw (96.03.5).
The 4x100-meter (52.20) relay program placed second as the 4x400-meter (4:37.88) relay team placed third. The Wildcats’ 4x800-meter (12:01.85) relay team placed third.
Overall, the boys team scored 57 points in the event.
On the girl’s side, the results were mixed.
Ashlyn Campbell took home second in the 300-meter hurdles (1:00.97) and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (22.83). Meadow Smith also scored individual points for the team with a fifth-place (53-02) showing in the discus throw.
The 4x400- (5:54.48) and 4x800-meter (14:37.53) relay teams placed third respectively. The 4x100-meter program placed fourth (1:04.34).