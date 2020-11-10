When Edgewood met then-No. 2 Chambers in October, the stakes could not have been much higher for either team for a regular season matchup. The Wildcats wanted to keep their region title hopes alive while Chambers was hoping to continue its run at a perfect season.
Just over a month after Edgewood’s upset victory in that game, the two teams are set to meet again and the stakes are raised even more now that the playoffs have arrived. The Wildcats will be the ones on the road this time as they travel to Lafayette to square off with the Rebels with a spot in the AISA-AA title game on the line.
“It’s hard to beat a great team twice,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “With that being said, I told our players the last game doesn’t matter anymore. We are a different team now and it’s a new season every week so now we are just focused on our goal of reaching a championship game.”
The semifinal round is where Edgewood’s season has ended in each of the last two seasons but the players are determined this year’s outcome will be different. Edgewood (7-3) is looking to secure a spot an AISA championship for the first time since 2015.
“They are motivated and they are very confident,” Michael said. “They want to get over that hump. They are focused.”
Chambers (10-1) is very familiar with being in the semifinals as it has made an appearance in the AISA-A title game in the last five seasons. Even with moving up a classification, the Rebels do not have any plans on stopping that streak this season.
Since losing to Edgewood, Chambers has reeled off four straight victories by an average of 37.6 points per game. While the Wildcats hope they can still use some of the same tactics from their earlier victory, they also know there may be different challenges against a team playing some of its best football of the season.
“We will look at it definitely and see some of the schemes that helped us,” Michael said. “They have been trying to establish the run the last few games. The last time we were focused more on stopping the passing game. You can tell, (Chambers) coach (Jason) Allen has gone back to that because he wants to run the football and they have a lot of success that way.”
In the first meeting, Chambers rushed for 221 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground. However, Edgewood countered with a strong rushing attack of its own which allowed the Wildcats to dominate the time of possession, holding the ball for 20 minutes more than the Rebels.
“There’s no doubt (that’s the goal again),” Chambers said. “When you play a team like Chambers, you want to keep them off the field as much as possible. That’s definitely part of the plan. You have to control the clock and keep the ball out of their hands.”
Mitchell Boyd played a large role in controlling that time of possession, getting a season-high 23 carries and totaling 197 yards on the ground for the Wildcats. Boyd will be expected to carry much of the workload in the backfield again this week.
“We want to establish the run and win the line of scrimmage,” Michael said. “If we do that and Mitchell plays like he did in the last game, we will do well. We have to get him involved early. When we can run the ball, we can have more success passing.”
Edgewood hopes its passing game can be another advantageous difference in the second meeting with Chambers as Alex Johnson will be back in the starting quarterback role. While backup Austin Champion was key in the victory over the Rebels last month, Johnson provides a boost in confidence and leadership for the Wildcats.
“I think it can,” Michel said. “He’s a little more athletic so I think it gives a different dimension to the offense that they have to prepare for. I think it could be a little different for them but I think we need to try to keep things simple and just do what we do well.”
PREDICTION: Edgewood 31, Chambers 28