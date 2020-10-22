Edgewood had its hopes of a perfect season wiped away after Monday's loss to Glenwood but the Wildcats did not let that feeling linger around with postseason play starting Thursday. Edgewood had already secured a spot in next week's AISA-AA Elite 8 but the Wildcats hosted the seeding rounds and dominated throughout the day to earn the Region 2 title.
"I would say it's pretty big for these girls," Edgewood coach David DeLozier said. "They are so used to winning and having success so after losing that game at Glenwood on Monday, it was good for them to get back to their winning ways and get back to feeling good about themselves."
After sweeping Patrician in the opening match, Edgewood met up with Hooper in the championship and the Wildcats got a battle from the visitors but the upset was not to be. Edgewood secured the top seed in next week's state tournament by winning 25-17, 25-18, 25-19.
Hooper scored the first two points of the match and kept within one point midway through the opening set before the Wildcats finished on a 11-4 run. Baileigh Seale played a big role in that run, using three aces from the service line to help the lead grow six points late in the set.
The Wildcats needed to find some separation in the second set too as Hooper trailed just 18-17 and had some momentum. It would just take one point the rest of the set though and Edgewood finished off the set with a service run from Karlee Mainor which included an ace to put the Wildcats ahead by two sets.
"We went back to paying attention to the little things and the small details," DeLozier said. "The pace of play got away from us and started to slow down and that's when errors started to creep in. We started playing our game again and that's what helped us pull away in those sets."
Edgewood did not waste any time to get out in front during the final set, leading by as many as 11 points before Hooper staged a late comeback with a 7-1 run to cut into the lead. However, a kill from Haylee Brown finished off the match.
The Wildcats left the door open at times and it was often due to errors from the service line as Hooper got 16 points from Edgewood's service errors alone. However, Edgewood never backed off its serving strategy and it ended the night with 10 aces, led by Lindsey Brown who had four.
"I don't mind service errors, it just depends when it comes in the match," DeLozier said. "I teach my team to be aggressive on serves so I can handle a few errors as long as we can make them up with aces. We're still a good serving team and we pride ourselves in that."
Mainor led the team with eight kills while Sydney Johnson added seven more on just eight swings. Haylee Brown finished with five kills and Faith Wheat added four. Emma Weldon led the Wildcats with 14 assists.
Edgewood advances to play in next week's AISA-AA State Tournament which will be held at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. The Wildcats will play in the quarterfinals round on Tuesday at noon with a possible semifinal matchup following shortly after. The opponents have yet to be determined.
"When you're going in as the best team, there is some pressure on you but there's also a sense of pride in that," DeLozier said. "We earned that so I'd rather be there than be the underdog."