A three-hour offensive showdown between undefeated teams Edgewood and Macon-East, which were ranked Nos. 5 and 4 respectively in the AISA in the most recent Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, all boiled down to fourth down for the Wildcats.
Wildcats quarterback Alex Johnson completed a 10-yard pass to Robert Stewart for the game’s final touchdown.
Stewart, who had missed a 50-yard field goal try at the end regulation, left no doubt with his 10th extra point of the night to give Edgewood a 70-69 win in double overtime over Macon-East on Thursday.
The Wildcats (6-0) trailed 14-0 in the first quarter and 56-42 at the end of the third quarter of the non-region football game.
“That game was a rollercoaster ride,” Wildcats coach Darryl Free said. “Both offenses put on a show (Thursday night). Our defense did what it needed to do to give our offense a chance, and we hit on some big plays when we needed to.”
Johnson found Stewart on an 88-yard reception, but Stewart fumbled at the 2-yard line. Kaleb Varner recovered the ball in the end zone to give the Wildcats their first lead at 35-28. Kam Burleson ended the first half with a 64-yard reception from Johnson to tie the game at 42.
Johnson completed 22 of 40 passes for 444 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 90 yards for Edgewood. Drez Crawford ran the ball 13 times for 178 yards and four touchdowns, including his 65- and 26-yard runs in the fourth to tie the game at 56.
“We played really good,” Johnson said. “Our coach always talks about quicksand. He always tells us to stand up and fight through it. We were conditioned and really weren’t tired, so we just kept pushing ourselves to be better every play.”
Macon-East (3-1) scored the game’s first 14 points on a 15-yard strike from quarterback Cephus Cleveland to Parker Whittle and a 56-yard fumble returned for a touchdown by Derrick Hooks, one of four Edgewood turnovers.
Cleveland completed 10 of 15 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 112 yards and four scores, including both of Macon-East’s touchdowns in overtime. Cleveland’s 26-yard run for the 56-42 lead was the last score in regulation for the Knights.
Coleby Jordan rushed for 167 yards and a 65-yard touchdown run which gave the Knights a 28-14 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter.
“We have a good defense, but we just had a bad night,” Macon-East coach Glynn Lott said. “We tried to take the air out of the ball in the second half, but they kept making big plays. We knew it was going to be a good game. It was fun to watch, but not so much fun to coach.”
Off to its best start since its last state title in 2015, Edgewood will have two weeks to enjoy Thursday’s thrilling win.
“This is a statement win for our program,” Free said. “Macon-East will go a long way in Class AAA, and we showed our character and showed a lot of heart. We’re just very fortunate to come out with the win.”