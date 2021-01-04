High school sports are getting back into the swing of things this week after the holiday break and Edgewood's basketball teams wasted no time adding to their win totals. The Wildcats traveled north to take on Coosa Valley and they came away with a pair of double-digit victories to build some momentum before area play begins.
The girls team (5-4) made sure its losing streak did not move forward any further as the Wildcats easily took care of business, downing Coosa Valley 45-18. Eight different players got on to the scoresheet in the victory.
Lindsey Brown continued her strong freshman season with a game-high 15 points. Her sister Haylee Brown added on seven points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Edgewood thrived off its defense as it held Coosa Valley to five points in less in each quarter.
The boys team (4-5) continued its winning ways as it grabbed its third straight victory with a 50-37 win over the Rebels. Austin Champion was once again the team's leading scorer, finishing with 18 points to go with his four rebounds.
The Wildcats continue to look for answers in the post after an injury to starter Carson Peevy but they got plenty of production from a pair of players down low. Drew Hansen had 12 points and six rebounds while Caleb Justiss added eight points plus five boards.
The two teams will be back in action Tuesday night to begin area play on the road against Cornerstone before coming back home to host rival Autauga on Thursday.