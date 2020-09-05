Despite a quick stumble, Edgewood implemented what it practiced all week — dominate in the trenches.
As a result, the Wildcats amassed 308 yards of offense in the first half against Banks in a 49-8 victory. Coach Chad Michael believes his team learned a lesson in practice this week.
“We wanted to come out and make point to run the football,” Michael said. “We struggled the last two weeks. We made an emphasis on the O-line at practice this week — to come out and dominate and run the football. We fixed some things and worked on things in O-line. We had some good practices.”
Edgewood came out sluggish punting after netting only 12 yards on its first drive giving banks an opportunity with just 25 yards to the goal line. But the Wildcats didn't let the slipup set them back.
The Edgewood defensive line forced a turnover on downs giving the Wildcat offense a quick second chance.
The Wildcats quickly took advantage of the short-staffed Banks team. Mitchell Boyd broke a run behind the right guard for 53 yards and Bradley Moore sealed the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run. Sam Williams easily completed the PAT and Edgewood never looked back after the mid-point of the first quarter leading 7-0.
Edgewood scored again in the first quarter as Alex Johnson connected with Blane Guthrie for a 59-yard strike to the end zone.
A quick fumble recover by Edgewood led to another 9-yard touchdown run by Guthrie on the opening play of the second quarter. The Wildcats led 21-0 just seconds into the second quarter.
Edgewood went into the locker room at the half up 42-8. It came out to a running clock in the second where a total of 29 snaps were taken by both teams with a combined 151 yards of offense.
Edgewood finished the game with 413 yards of offense behind the performances of Guthrie, Johnson and Boyd.
Johnson finished the night with 112 yards through the air on 4-10-0 passing. He also added another 5 yards on the ground with one carry.
Johnson was relieved in the second half by Austin Champion who completed 2 of 3 passes for 13 yards to Trevor Rodie and Jack Adams.
Boyd proved the offensive line was working hard and putting lessons learned in the week's practice to use. In the first half, Boyd carried the ball 7 times for 132 yards with touchdown runs of 5 and 13 yards. Boyd added another 8-yard run in the second half but sitting down.
Guthrie was a favorite target of Johnson as he caught a 27-yard pass and the 59-yard strike for a touchdown.
Bradley Boone saw significant action for the Wildcats. He finished the night with 67 yards on the ground on six carries. One of those was a 17-yard jaunt up the gut to the end zone.
The Wildcats took advantage of the home game to honor its seniors with the season still in question because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edgewood did give up one big play as Banks completed a 76-yard touchdown pass on the Wildcat defensive backfield. It looked like everyone forgot to cover the receiver. It's something Michael said the Wildcats will work on this week after it savors the victory for 24 hours before the team looks to Macon-East next week.
“We constantly got to work on ourselves,” Micheal said. “Macon-East is a great football team, a very well coached team over there. They have a lot of speed on offense. They are going to stretch us out and we are going to have to be good in all areas. They are going to throw the ball more than we have seen all season. We are going to have to work on our defensive backs and coverages this week.”