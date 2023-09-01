For the first time since 2016, Edgewood Academy is 0-3 to begin its season.
Edgewood Academy fell to Chambers Academy, 36-6, in Edgewood Academy’s home and region opener.
The Wildcats started AISA Class AA, Region 1 play with a loss.
Edgewood has yet to score more than one touchdown in a game this season and has been outscored 104-19 by Fort Dale, Autauga and now Chambers.
Much like the first two games, the Wildcats fell behind early and never could get the offense going well enough to come back from the early deficit. Chambers led 28-0 at halftime and Edgewood’s lone touchdown came on a late 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ethan Evans to sophomore Brock Whitt.
Evans, making his third start at quarterback, finished 8-of-16 passing for 135 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Whitt had three catches for 48 yards with one touchdown, while his brother Brody Whitt had two catches for 26 yards. Star receiver Gabe LeMaster was held to only one catch for 33 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Parker Shaw led the Wildcats with 11 tackles while Matt Cox added four tackles and a fumble recovery.
Edgewood will turn towards its second region game and hit the road for the third time next week against Abbeville Christian.