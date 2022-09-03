Chambers Academy proved to be too much for Edgewood Academy on Friday night.
Chambers beat Edgewood, 49-14, in the AISA Class AA, Region 1 opener. Edgewood falls to 0-2 on the season with an 0-1 area record. The Rebels had their way on the ground, rushing for 418 yards and not tallying a single passing yard.
Edgewood Academy mustered its only two touchdowns in the second half on two touchdown passes from quarterback Austin Champion, but the Chambers’ lead was too much to overcome as the Rebels led, 42-14, at halftime.
“They just came in and were more physical of a football team all the way around,” head coach Chad Michael said. “They came out and ran the ball and did what they wanted to and we couldn’t do anything to stop it.”
Chambers wasted no time getting on the board in the game. On their first drive of the game, Chambers scored on a 22-yard touchdown run to go up, 7-0. They followed that up with rushing touchdowns on each of their next two first quarter drives as well.
The Rebels scored on a 21-yard touchdown run and a 4-yard touchdown run as they led, 21-0, at the end of the first quarter.
Champion and the Wildcats were able to get on the board on the first play of the second quarter when Champion found running back Bradley Boone for a 20-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 21-7.
But Chambers’ rushing attack continued to find success as the Rebels scored on a two-yard touchdown run and a 16-yard touchdown run to extend their lead to 28 points, 35-17.
Champion then found JB Collier for a 74-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 35-14, but a 12-yard touchdown run in the closing minute of the half extended the lead back to 28 points.
“They muffed a punt and gave us good field position and we were able to score with Bradley there,” Michael said. “Then they scored a touchdown and we were able to score on a trick play and had JB wide open in the middle of the field.”
Chambers scored the only touchdown of the second half on a 28-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.