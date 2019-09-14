While the margin of victory was 34 points, the game was nowhere near that competitive as the home-standing Edgewood Wildcats had their way with Springwood. Edgewood picked up a decisive 42-8 victory despite a late fourth-quarter surge by the visitors.
“We played good —executed well on defense, and offense executed the run game well,” Edgewood quarterback Alex Johnson said. “We expect every game to jump out on people. We knew (Springwood) was going to be better than the team last week but we came out and played our game.”
Johnson finished the night 5 of 8 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
After enduring a punishing opening drive of around 10 running plays, Edgewood held firm and forced a punt which was downed at its own 2.
The hometown Wildcats took over and after a trio of runs by Mitchell Boyd, moved to the 15. On second and 8, Johnson dialed up a pass to Kam Burleson who turned it into an 85-yard touchdown catch and run.
“After last week, we didn’t play to the best of our abilities, so we came out here and made sure that we did what we needed to do,” Burleson said. “We go through a lot of hard work in practice. I think we have the hardest practice in all of the AISA. We go through a lot to be ready for Friday night. Our defense is always ready and to see them play like this, it wasn’t a surprise.”
Robert Stewart added the point after and Edgewood (4-0) pushed ahead, 7-0.
It turned to 14-0 on the Wildcats’ next possession as Boyd took the handoff from Johnson and skated his way through the shell-shocked Springwood defense for the score. Boyd carried the ball five times for a total of 43 yards.
Edgewood scored in all phases of the game. After a score by land and by air, it was time for the special teams to carry the load.
Kaleb Varner fielded a punt at midfield and found a wall of green-and yellow-blockers. He raced into the end zone for the 48-yard punt return score.
After 12 minutes, the game was well in hand.
“This was a tough loss,” Springwood coach John Gartman said. “Edgewood has one of the best teams in AA. I think they will end up going pretty far. As far as our team is concerned, the first half was not very good. But toward the end of the second half things got a little better for us.”
But three quarters remained and Edgewood was the better team.
Edgewood’s defense played the first half pretty flawlessly and even added a touchdown. On first down following a rare Edgewood punt, Blane Guthrie intercepted a Jordan Plank pass and sprinted into the end zone for the score.
He scored again for Edgewood on their ensuing possession turning a sweep into a 26-yard touchdown.
With the point after, Edgewood pushed ahead, 35-0.
On first down following a Springwood punt, Johnson took Carson Peevy for a long catch and run in front of the Springwood bench. However, in the scrum of Wildcats caught in the backwash of players, there was a powerful crash along the sideline that prompted Springwood fans to (in video game terms) rage quit and throw their controllers to the floor screaming at the officials and wanting flags for personal foul and ejection because of the ferocity of the collision.
They got their wish and Edgewood was penalized. However, it was too little too late as Edgewood scored on the first drive of the second half.
“Coach (Darryl Free) said to keep doing what you’re doing and don’t let up,” Burleson said. “But he tells us there are going to be those moments where you go through quicksand; something is going to go their way but we have to keep fighting.”
Johnson hooked up with Boyd on a screen pass inside the Springwood 25. Boyd fielded the pass and then ran what amounted to a slant route into the end zone for the score.
After the point after, Edgewood after the point firmly led, 42-0, then began to sub in some of the cleaner uniforms from the sideline.
“We love it when (the younger guys) get out there and can get some work and get some time to shine,” Burleson said.
Edgewood’s younger Wildcats didn’t put points on the board but it wasn’t for a lack of effort as Austin Champion and Trevor Rodie had them in scoring position before taking a knee to end the game.