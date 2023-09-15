Lowndes Academy played spoiler to Edgewood Academy’s homecoming game on Friday night.
Lowndes, the No. 3-ranked AISA team this year and two-time defending Class A state champions, beat Edgewood Academy, 35-0, at Charles P. Stoors Field.
The Wildcats (1-4, 1-1 in AA, Region 1) were held to negative-7 yards and shut out for the first time this year. Lowndes, which has now won 10-consecutive games, has yet to give up a point this season. The Rebels have outscored opponents 156-0.
“Their front four on the defense are really, really good,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “They’re downhill guys and they’re really hard to block. When they’re that good up front, it makes them good on the back end and it works out in their favor. There’s a reason they haven’t given up a point all year.”
Lowndes started the game running the ball with security and running the clock down.
The Rebels drove straight down the field and scored on a Braydn Stokes 10-yard touchdown run to go up, 7-0, with 6:11 left in the first quarter. The Rebels then took advantage of an Edgewood fumble on kickoff, and senior quarterback Clayton Hussey scored back-to-back touchdowns to put the Rebels up, 21-0.
Lowndes added another touchdown before the half, then Edgewood’s defense started to find a little success. Safety Ethan Evans intercepted a pass in the second quarter, then cornerback Tanner Trunks intercepted a pass early in the third quarter.
Lowndes was able to counter with its final touchdown of the game and went up, 35-0, with 8:39 left in the third quarter, and the two teams either punted or turned the ball over on every possession following.
“The first two quarters are on me,” Michael said. “We tried to do something differently that we thought would help us with schemes against them and it didn’t work. That’s my fault. So we’re going to get back to what we’ve been doing. When we did that tonight, we were a lot more successful.”
Edgewood now gets a much-needed bye week after the roster has been riddled with injuries the last few weeks. The Wildcats will use the week off as rest and hopefully get some starters healthy, then they turn their sights to Banks Academy.
Banks is a non-region game, but is a meaningful game. Edgewood knocked Banks out of the playoffs last year at home.
Following the Banks matchup, Edgewood will get back to region play with dates against Macon-East Academy and Hooper Academy. The Wildcats can clinch the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game with both of those wins.
“With the amount of players we have right now, we’re banged up so the off week comes at a great time,” Michael said. “We have two big region games coming up that we expect to win. They’re going to be tough games, but we think we have a great chance to finish second in the region. That should be two fun weeks in a row.”