With the AISA-AA playoff bracket set for next week, Edgewood is hoping to finish off the regular season in style Friday night. The Wildcats host Success Unlimited as they look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Autauga and focus on building some momentum before the postseason.
“We want to get back on the right side of things and try to end the season on a win,” Edgewood coach Darryl Free said. “We just want to see that same focus we have had all year. Hopefully nothing has changed on that front. We were focused last week and put in a new game plan so we want that focus to continue as we get closer to playoffs.”
Edgewood (7-2) already has one eye on the postseason with a first-round matchup against Lowndes looming but Free said the Wildcats have to stay focused. The Wildcats are celebrating both homecoming and Senior Night this week and Free said he hopes that will be enough extra motivation for his players to stay focused on the task at hand.
“We always harp on it’s about us not them anyway, so I don’t think that will be a problem this week,” Free said. “It’s important, especially for some of those underclassmen, to understand the importance of this game to our seniors. They deserve their focus all week long.”
With all the extracurricular activities going on, it could be easy for the players to get distracted but Free said he isn’t worried about it. He said as long as they give the coaching staff all their attention during practice, he wants them to enjoy the rest of the festivities.
“The good thing is that can’t distract us during the two hours we are out at practice,” Free said. “That will be on the coaching staff to keep everyone focused because the film does show we have a lot of areas to get better and the kids know that.”
Success (1-8) has struggled offensively, scoring just 11.1 points per game. The Mustangs have been held to under 10 points in five games this season, including last week’s 10-6 loss to Pike Liberal Arts, but Free said the offense is still capable of making explosive plays.
“They’re athletic across the board,” Free said. “They run some things that we have seen this year that we need to get better at. They run some read plays with their quarterback (Desmond Adam) and he does that pretty well so it will be good to see that one more time before the playoffs.”
Adam leads the way for the Mustang offense with Isaiah Jackson being the go-to receiver. Free said Success isn’t exactly the same as Lowndes but the two teams do run similar concepts and schemes on offense which will help the Wildcats prepare for the playoffs.
Edgewood wants to get back to playing its best ball before the playoffs begin. The Wildcats have lost two of their last three games while allowing 37 ppg. Free said the offense is also focused on getting back to its roots to get into a rhythm before hosting Lowndes next week.
“We want to re-establish our offense and get back to what got us to this point,” Free said. “We want to focus on running the ball and taking our shots when we can.”
Edgewood is still dealing with some minor injuries entering the final week of the regular season. Running back Drez Crawford is expected to be a game-time decision after hurting his ankle last week while lineman Joseph Benton is still day-to-day after missing last week’s game. Free said if either player shows signs of being hurt in practice, he will hold them out of the game to make sure they are as healthy as possible for the playoffs.
PREDICTION: Edgewood 42, Success Unlimited 12