After a much-needed open date interrupted a two-game losing streak for Edgewood Academy, head coach Chad Michael is ready to see his team get back on the field.
Edgewood Academy hosts Lakeside this Friday night at 7 p.m. for homecoming at Charles P. Storrs Field. The Wildcats are 3-2 this year with a 1-1 record in Class AISA-AA, Region 1.
Edgewood Academy lost two straight games before its open date last week, a 35-19 loss to Macon-East Academy in region play and a 56-0 loss to Pike Liberal Arts in non-region play.
“Our open week came at a really good time for us,” Michael said. “We had some guys banged up pretty bad, so it was a good time to get those guys some rest and we were able to get some younger guys some valuable reps in practice and hopefully these guys are ready to go through the end of the season.”
The open-week reset is good for Edgewood Academy, and especially good for the offense.
Edgewood’s offense was averaging right at 34 points per game in the three-game win streak to open the season, but the Wildcats couldn’t score much against Macon-East and Pike Liberal Arts.
Those two teams held Edgewood to a combined 19 points and combined 358 total yards of offense. Quarterback Austin Champion, who didn’t throw an interception in the first three games, threw five between the two losses.
“We have to get back to being ourselves and doing the things we do and doing them well,” Michael said of his offense. “It was mostly bad coaching on my part and I got away from some things we were doing well and was trying to do too much. We have to get back to doing those things and help ourselves be successful that way. We’ve seen some things in practice last week that I think are going to get us back on track.”
What will help spark the offense will be the return of a few key injured players. Senior receiver Trevor Rodie was injured in the game against Pike Liberal Arts, and he finished the game with only two catches for 22 yards.
That is very unlike him, as he has had over 100 receiving yards in every game this year. He currently has 30 catches for 621 yards and eight touchdowns this year.
He will be back and fully healthy this week.
Another player who could be back playing is starting running back Bradley Boone, who broke a bone earlier this season. He has missed each of the last two weeks, and it is uncertain if he will make enough progress to play on Friday.
Michael said he will visit a doctor later this week and will mostly likely return next Friday or the Friday after.
“He’s still up in the air right now and we will know more later this week on him,” Michael said.
Lakeside has not played as many games as Edgewood has. The Chiefs are sitting at 2-2 this year, but did not play in a game until Sept. 10. They had two open dates to start the season, then their first game against Cornerstone Christian was a forfeit win due to COVID-19.
In the three games they have played, they’ve lost to Coosa Valley Academy and Crenshaw Christian and beat Meadowview Christian.
The all-time matchup between Edgewood and Lakeside has been pretty one-sided, with Edgewood winning 11 of the 13 games in school history. The last loss to Lakeside came in 1985, and the Wildcats have won each of the last three seasons.
Despite Edgewood winning handily last year by a score of 42-16, Michael knows there are things Lakeside can do to really cause Edgewood problems on Friday night. He hopes his team is prepared to pay attention on defense the entire game.
“I think the most problems we will have with them is that they line up in a lot of different offensive formations,” Michael said. “They do a lot of different things offensively so you have to be aware of how they’re lined up and what formation they’re in. They do a lot of overloading and you have to pay really close attention.”