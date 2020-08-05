The offseason has been different for a lot of high school football teams around the state this year and when it came time to transition from summer workouts to fall practice, many of them realized they were behind where they would usually like to be in the first week of August. Edgewood saw an extra hurdle thrown its way during that transition this season as a coaching change came its way but the Wildcats have taken on the challenge in full stride.
“It’s been going really well,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “Our guys have really picked up on things really quickly. We have a senior-heavy team and we have a really intelligent group of players. We’re ahead in some of the aspects we thought we would be behind in.”
Michael had less than a month of summer workouts to learn about his new team before diving into fall camp. He said he knew the skill level of the players he had to work with when he took the job but he had to admit there have been a few pleasant surprises along the way to help with the transition to a new school.
“I knew how talented they were from coaching against them,” Michael said. “The biggest surprise is about how intelligent they are. They understand the game. They don’t just play the game; they know the game. That makes it a lot easier to coach.”
When Michael took the job, he said he would be focusing his limited offseason time to making changes to the defense while only making small tweaks on the offensive side of the ball to avoid forcing the players to make adjustments to terminology with a whole new playbook so close to the start of the season. However, after such a successful summer period with the Wildcats, Michael said there have been some more extensive changes and the players have stepped up to the challenge, specifically at the line of scrimmage.
“The offensive line has played since eighth and ninth grade up front,” Michael said. “They are easy to coach and they have run all of this stuff their entire careers. We are tweaking some things here and there and we may be a little bit behind on some the terminology. We are in a really good spot for us right now though.”
Michael is set to make his coaching debut with the Wildcats on Aug. 21 at Southern but he is still focused on the work Edgewood needs to get done before it is ready to hit the field for the opener.
“We’re trying to be fundamentally sound in everything we do,” Michael said. “We want to make easy checks in everything we do. We want to learn to communicate with each other and not over think things because that can really slow the game down.”