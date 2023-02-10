Perfection.
The Edgewood Academy girls basketball team capped off an undefeated basketball season on Friday afternoon with a 59-36 win over Lakeside School in the AISA Class AA girls state championship at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
With the win, the Wildcats finish the season 27-0 and undefeated for the first time in school history. It’s the 30th consecutive win for the program and the second-straight state championship.
“Going undefeated is ridiculously hard,” head coach Darryl Free said. “You always have an X on your back. They won it last year and I wasn’t their coach, but I know they would have that X on their back. When we started this year, we challenged them with that and we challenged the girls that didn’t have quite as big of a role last year to fill those shoes. I think they filled them and exceeded. I think they did a great job. Not only were we good at the beginning, but this group got better and I think we peaked at the end of the year.”
Behind the best friend duo of junior Lindsey Brown and senior Jaylyn Strength, Edgewood took control in the first minute of the game and led from start to finish.
Brown, an Alabama volleyball commit, scored the first seven points of the game while Strength scored a layup-and-1 to put Edgewood up 12-0 five minutes into the game.
Brown capped off Edgewood’s first quarter scoring with a steal and layop, and Edgewood led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Brown, who had nine points, scored or assisted on all 14 of Edgewood’s points in the first quarter.
“We told Lindsey that if she has the opportunity to take advantage of it and drive to the hole,” Free said of Brown. “If it’s not there, trust your teammates. She made the right decisions.”
Edgewood’s suffocating press defense was able to hold Lakeside scoreless across the entire second quarter while they pushed their lead from five to 18 points, 27-9, at the half.
That translated into a 41-21 lead at the end of the third quarter, and Lakeside was never able to cut it any closer than 20 points the rest of the way.
Brown and Strength, like they did in the semifinals matchup against Sparta Academy, outscored the entire opposing team together.
Brown finished her night with game-high 24 points and four assists, while Strength finished her Edgewood basketball career with 16 points in the win. The duo finished with a combined 40 points, four more points than the entire Lakeside squad.
Following the buzzer, the two embraced in a massive hug and shed lot of tears, both in the celebration and in the post-game press conference.
When asked what it meant to end Strength’s career with an undefeated state championship, both players broke down and cried about how much each meant to the other.
“Since we met, we’ve been attached at the hip and have never been separated since,” Brown said. “Nobody has ever come between us no matter in sports, life, or real friendship. I’ve been so blessed to have her as a friend in my life.”
Strength added to that, saying Brown was the first person to welcome her to Edgewood as a kid.
“Lindsey has always had my back in every sport and she was always there to pick me up when I was down, Strength said. “Just like tonight, when I was getting down on myself for not playing as well as I could, she told me she had my back like she always does. I really love her and I love that she’s always there for me.”