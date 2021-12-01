Lindsey Brown and the Edgewood Academy girls basketball team took out some defensive frustrations on Tuesday night.
The Edgewood Academy girls beat Macon-East Academy, 67-26, in a non-region showdown. Macon-East’s 26 points were the second-lowest scoring output that Edgewood has allowed this season, and the win broke a three-game losing streak for Edgewood.
Brown led the team both offensively and defensively, notching a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and she also added four steals and one block.
“We are going to do what we do, and that’s put pressure on defense,” head coach Jason Fisher said. “We are now finding ourselves. This is our fifth game and we’ve found five girls who have gelled together. Now we are trying to find ones that can back them up when they get in foul trouble and they can come in and not lose that continuity.”
Edgewood’s defense suffocated Macon-East from the start of the game. The Lady Wildcats jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter, and that stretch was powered by an abundance of Macon-East turnovers.
Edgewood Academy forced nine turnovers in the first quarter alone, and led 20-14 at the end of the period. After leading 20-2, Macon-East’s Bailey Williams scored 10-straight points to cut the lead to six points right before the break.
Edgewood then turned in an even better second quarter, and held Macon-East scoreless for the entirety of the period. Edgewood outscored Macon-East, 22-0, in the second quarter and took a 42-14 lead into halftime.
“I’m so proud of our team,” Brown said. “We just came off three road losses and we put in work really hard in practice. I’m really proud of how we played defensively. We had over 15 turnovers. We all agreed to just fly around on defense and get as many deflections as we can. We knew if we could do that, we would be successful because defense turns into offense and we were successful with that tonight.”
Coach Fisher challenged the team defensively before the game. Every quarter that they’re outscored by double-digits this season, the Lady Wildcats have to add five suicides runs to their workouts.
But on Tuesday during warmups, Fisher told the girls that if they got over five deflections in the game, he would take away five suicides.
Fisher lost the bet as his team finished the game with 20 deflections.
“That’s one of the best defensive games I’ve seen,” Fisher said. “I challenged them today. I told them my goal was five deflections. They were really excited to take off those suicides.”
Edgewood’s defensive dominance continued in the second half. Edgewood took a 54-25 lead into the final quarter, and Edgewood’s reserves played the majority of the final period.
The reserves held Macon-East’s starters to only one point in the final quarter, a free throw from Williams, as the Lady Wildcats pushed their lead out to 41 points in the final minute of the game.
On the offensive side of things, Edgewood was paced by Brown’s 19 points, but put in a total team effort. Eight players scored for Edgewood.
Junior Jaylyn Strength added 13 points, while Madison Martin, Emma Weldon, Molly Snow, Lexi Smith and Kennedy Mensch each finished with at least six points. Freshman Avery White added two points in the second half.
“I think this was our most complete game we’ve played all year, on offense and defense,” Fisher said. “We have finally found scorers other than Lindsey and us looking to Lindsey to score. We are now spreading the ball around and getting points from multiple people. That’s making us more successful.”
BOYS: Macon-East 69, Edgewood Academy 57: The Edgewood Academy boys basketball team took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter on Tuesday night, but couldn’t stop a late run from Macon-East.
Edgewood led, 51-49, entering the final frame when the Knights opened the quarter on a 14-2 run over the first six minutes.
Edgewood was able to cut into the lead and make it an 8-point deficit with 1:34 left in the game, but couldn’t cut the game any closer as they were forced to foul the rest of the game.
“We have to do a better job of finishing,” Edgewood coach Darryl Free said. “We’re a young team and we talked about the end of the third quarter, and that was part of our maturation process as a team. We knew the pressure was coming, and we’re going to get back to work and get a little better at it.”
Junior point guard Austin Champion led the Wildcats in scoring with 17 points, while sophomore Brody Whitt finished just shy of a double-double. He finished the game with 13 points and nine rebounds. Both Champion and Whitt each had two steals.
Gabe Lemaster added 13 points.