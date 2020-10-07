Every team sets a list of goals for itself before a season begins and a common goal is playing at home in the first round of the playoffs. Edgewood was no different entering the season with hopes of a region title and hosting a first-round game but now with its back against the wall, the Wildcats need a victory this week to keep those hopes alive.
“That’s our goal at the beginning of the year,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “And to do that, we have to win this week. We need to come out and have a good effort against a really good football team.”
Edgewood (4-2, 1-1 AISA-AA Region 1) will have its hands full this week as No. 2 Chambers comes to town. The Rebels are coming off a bye week but are still unbeaten through six games while outscoring their opponents by an average of 37.8 points per game.
“I told them from the get-go I’ll always be honest with them,” Michael said. “I’m not going to sugar coat anything. This team is very good and probably a little bit better than us but once the game starts, anything can happen.”
Chambers (6-0, 1-0) brings the most efficient AISA offense in the state (45.3 ppg) to the table, led by four-year starting quarterback Payton Allen.
Despite often seeing time on the bench in the second half of games due to lopsided scores, Allen has racked up a huge stat line in just six games. He has complete 72.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,607 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing just one interception.
“(Allen) is having an outstanding senior year,” Michael said. “He knows the offense like the back of his hand and they have receivers that run great routes and have great hands. The thing that impressed me the most is his throwing off balance. When you get pressure on him, he is still able to make really good throws. Nothing really rattles him.”
Allen is the leader of the offense but his trio of receivers makes things even tougher for opposing defenses. Tyrun Trammell, Jeremy Conway and John White have all recorded at least four receiving touchdowns this season.
“With three guys like that, it really spreads you thin in the back of the defense,” Michael said. “We have to keep them in front of us and force them to drive down the field.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Chambers has already recorded two shutouts and has only allowed more than one touchdown in one game this season.
“They are really good defensively,” Michael said. “They force you to run everything on the outside. Their game plan is to not let anything go over the top. They make you throw it short and they do a great job of that. They make it tough on you.”
Chambers’ secondary has seven interceptions this season as the Rebels are plus-8 in turnover margin through six games.
Edgewood’s offense is still facing some questions as starting quarterback Alex Johnson is still questionable to return this week. However, after a strong performance from backup Austin Champion, the Wildcats are confident in their offense with either player.
“It doesn’t change what we do,” Michael said. “We will still have our full offense available.”
PREDICTION: Chambers 38, Edgewood 20