Success proved to be quite limited Friday night for the Montgomery-based Success Unlimited Academy in a 56-6 loss to the No. 10 Edgewood Academy on chilly homecoming night in Elmore. Fans shouldn’t think the game was competitive, the 50-point margin could have been much greater had the second half not been contested under a constantly running clock.
“We didn’t change the way we prepared for a game like this,” Wildcat coach Darryl Free said. “We hoped that the younger kids would be able to get in, but football is a fickle game and you never really know what’s going to happen. So we didn’t change our approach.”
Edgewood scored early and often, amassing 360 yards on 34 plays and limiting Success to just 115 yards and one pass completion.
The 108 yards rushing is deceptive for Success, though. Sixty-two of those yards came late in the game on a Jaden Jones touchdown that caught the Wildcats defense asleep at the wheel.
That brief flash of football prowess was the lone highlight for Success.
“Kudos to our defense,” Free said. “I thought they played well and to our younger kids that were able to get into the game and execute the game plan.”
In what turned out to be a tune-up for the playoffs and next week’s opponent Lowndes Academy, Edgewood jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead.
Mitchell Boyd scored from 8 yards out. Robert Stewart added the point-after attempt.
Seven points turned to 14 when Alex Johnson, after an unsuccessful Success drive led to a new set of Wildcats downs, completed a 34-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Carson Peevy for the score. Stewart, again, split the uprights.
With 58 seconds left in the opening stanza, Edgewood scored a third time. Isaac Gordy capped a 98-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown run. The drive, which began when Connor Bailey picked a Success pass out of the sky, was fueled by a 77-yard catch-and-run from Johnson to Mr. Wildcat Kam Burleson. Burleson changed field twice before being dragged down at the opponents 20.
Success quarterbacks Jones and John Yoder threw for a combined 1-for-11 for 8 yards and three interceptions.
To start the second quarter after Cade Bazzell pounced on a Success fumble, Blaine Guthrie took the handoff from Johnson and outran his defenders en route to the touchdown. Sam Williams added the point-after tally moved to 28-0 Edgewood.
Edgewood scored again in the second period. Johnson called his own number and blasted through a pair of Success Unlimited defenders en route to the touchdown.
Ahead 35-0, the Wildcats had the opportunity to score another late first-half touchdown, but a penalty and a moving clock signaled the end of the first half.
Due to Success Unlimited’s limited ability to stop the home-standing Wildcats, the clocks in the second half never stopped moving.
Because it was homecoming, Edgewood began to filter in some younger and fresher faces.
Connor Bailey set the Wildcats up for their first score of the second half on a 23-yard run down to the Success 17.
On successive runs, Trevor Rodie carried the ball inside the 15 then into the end zone for the touchdown. Williams split the uprights on the kick and the lead moved to 42-0.
Yoder had his pass intercepted a second time by Bailey with 4:15 left in the third quarter. Bailey fielded the errant throw on the Elmore side of the 50, found his stride quickly and outran white jerseys en route to the touchdown.
Following the Jones touchdown run for Success, the Wildcats ended the game with a 55-yard touchdown run. As Williams’ kick sailed through the uprights, the horn sounded signaling the end of the game.