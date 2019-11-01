After dropping the first two sets of Thursday's state championship match, Edgewood found itself on the back foot again, trailing Glenwood 3-2 to start the third. The Wildcats got a boost of energy from Madison White who made a last-ditch effort to kick the ball over the net and win the point.
"I knew we needed to do something after losing those first two sets," White said. "I was going to get the ball over the net somehow, some way, even if it was coming right at my forehead."
Fortunately, White did not have to use her forehead but she did quickly react with her foot after Haylee Brown's dig went off to the right, seemingly giving Glenwood the point. White said that play helped loosen up her and her teammates and it showed on the court as the Wildcats won the set 25-15 before finishing off the match without dropping another set.
Edgewood's Twitter account (@WeAreEAW) tweeted out the play after the match and it gained the attention of ESPN. The play made it up to No. 2 for Thursday's Top 10 plays on SportsCenter.
"It was crazy just to make it on there but to be at No. 2 is even crazier," White said. "I'm still in shock about it really. I have no words at this point."
If you’re wondering about that “kicked ball” tweet earlier, here’s more info. ( cc @espn ) pic.twitter.com/ZH4mDwrsed— Edgewood Academy Official (@WeAreEAW) October 31, 2019
Edgewood headmaster Jay Adams put together the video and tagged ESPN in the tweet, hoping someone would see it and like it enough to get it on air. He said a former student alerted him Friday morning about the play making it on the Top 10.
"We wouldn't have sent it if we didn't think it was good enough to get on there," Adams said. "The kids were all pretty excited about it. It's cool to walk in the door and people are saying 'hey, I saw you on ESPN.'"