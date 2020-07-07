It did not take long for Edgewood to find a replacement for former athletic director Darryl Free and the Wildcats did not have to go very far to get their man.
Chad Michael will take the helm of the Edgewood Academy football program and athletic department, effective immediately. Michael leaves Macon-East Montgomery Academy, where he served as Associate Athletic Director, Offensive Coordinator, and Director of Football Operations.
Michael holds a degree in Human Environmental Science from the University of Alabama.
“I am very grateful to Edgewood for this opportunity,” Michael said. “I’m excited and humble to be part of a program with such a rich history of success, and I’m looking forward to continuing the excellent tradition Edgewood has established.”
“It was important to us to get someone with a wide range of AISA experience, and Coach Michael definitely fit that bill,” said Head of School Jay Adams. “We have a lot of positive momentum right now, so we’re very excited to get him on campus and get to work taking one more step forward in our athletic department.”
Edgewood’s football team is scheduled to open the 2020 season on August 21 at Southern Academy.
Free also left vacant coaching roles for both the boys and girls basketball teams and the softball program but the priority was filling the football position with the season rapidly approaching.
“Once coach Michael is on campus, we will evaluate the remaining positions to put a plan in place,” Adams said. “Our priority was on the athletic director and football since the timeline was so short.”
Stay tuned for full coverage with reaction from Michael in next week's The Herald.