Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers Edgewood quarterback Austion Champion (12) looks for an open receiver during an AHSAA football game between the Edgewood Wildcats and the Hooper Colts at Edgewood Academy in Elmore, Ala on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Austin Champion was just having fun on Friday night.
The Edgewood Academy quarterback threw for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ dominating 43-13 win over Hooper Academy from Charles P. Storrs Field in Elmore, Alabama.
“It was obviously great,” Champion said. “Gotta give a lot of credit to the guys that were catching the ball. The linemen were doing a great job up front, giving me a lot of time back there.”
Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers Edgewood's Caleb Justiss (58) practices snapping during an AHSAA football game between the Edgewood Wildcats and the Hooper Colts at Edgewood Academy in Elmore, Ala on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Edgewood had it all in the first quarter. A pair of passing touchdowns, a successful onside kick, an interception and a fumble recovery.
The two forced turnovers were part of the Wildcats’ brick-wall defense that was established early-on. The Colts struggled to move the ball throughout the first half, consistently being tackled for losses.
Edgewood head coach Chad Michael credits the early dominance on the defensive front as a key component to winning the game.
“I thought in the first half, we really came out,” Michael said. “We wanted to create a dominance up front and a physicality up front. Defensively, we were able to win the game up front and that’s what won the game for us.”
After forcing a three-and-out on defense to start the game, the Wildcats’ offense went to work quickly. Bradley Boone had a pair of rushes out to mid-field before Champion dropped back in the pocket and delivered his first long-ball of the game.
It went for 49 yards and a touchdown, putting Edgewood up early and giving the 16-year-old quarterback a confidence boost.
“It definitely gave me a lot of confidence,” Champion said. “The first touchdown always helps a lot.”
On the ensuing kickoff, the Wildcats successfully recovered an onside kick and scored again on an eight-play, 44-yard drive, capped off with another Champion passing touchdown.
J.B. Collier was on the receiving end of Champion’s second touchdown pass. On Hooper’s first play on the ensuing drive, Collier was also on the receiving end, picking off the Colts’ quarterback.
The second quarter wasn’t much different from the first. The Wildcats scored 24 points in the first 11 minutes of the second, taking an even more commanding lead 37-0.
After suffering a 28-0 defeat in Week 1, Hooper had now been outscored 65-0 in the first 47 minutes of its season. That was until running back Paul Menefee broke free for a 65-yard score, putting the Colts on the board for the first time this season.
It was 37-7 with 31 seconds remaining in the first half. Michael walked down the Edgewood sideline, delivering a message to his offense.
“Let’s go score again,” Michael said.
And they did, on quarterback Austin Champion’s fifth touchdown pass of the night, this time to wide receiver Travis Rodie.
It put Champion past the 300 passing yards mark before the buzzer to signal the conclusion of the half had yet to sound.
The Wildcats went into halftime leading 43-7 and Champion took a well-deserved rest for most of the second half. It allowed for the second-team to play most of the half, something that Michael says will help grow his team.
“We’ve been wanting to come in and develop depth all year long,” Michael said. “That’s been our key. [The team] gets to grow up early.”
Edgewood, now 2-0 on the young season, will take its first road trip next Friday to face Banks Academy in Birmingham.