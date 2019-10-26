Despite all of the noise surrounding its annual rivalry with Autauga, Edgewood stayed focused on the task at hand during the week leading up to Thursday’s game. The Wildcats knew they would need a near-perfect performance to pull off an upset but they could not get anything going against Autauga’s defense and the Generals took advantage to win 48-9 and clinch the AISA-AA Region 1 title.
Lizi Arbogast / The Herald Longtime Edgewood coach Bobby Carr returned for the first time Thursday night. Carr led the Wildcats to six straight state championships.
“Autauga is just a very good football team,” Edgewood coach Darryl Free said. “I thought we executed our game plan on defensive very well. Offensively, we have to go back to the drawing board and figure out what they exposed on us. We weren’t able to do much at all early but that’s credit to them and their defense.”
After winning the coin toss, Autauga (5-2, 3-0) received the opening kickoff and converted two third downs on its way to a touchdown for a 6-0 lead after less than three minutes. The General defense took over from there, forcing two three-and-outs and a turnover on Edgewood’s first three possessions.
“The game plan was to come in and try to melt the clock as much as we could,” Free said. “We wanted to have a mindset of four yards at a time. We just weren’t able to find that groove in the first half.”
The Wildcats (7-2, 2-1) moved the chains for the first time on a 9-yard scramble by Alex Johnson with less than nine minutes to go in the first half. Edgewood could not get any further though, punting again from near midfield.
Autauga limited the Wildcats to just 63 yards of offense and eight first downs, three of which came from penalties called against the Generals. It finished with three takeaways, all leading to touchdowns including an 83-yard interception return for a score from Tyreshon Freeman. Johnson completed four his 10 pass attempts for 30 yards and the three interceptions is a season high. However, Free said this can be a turning point for his quarterback as the Wildcats prepare for a postseason run.
“I know he can make those throws but I think it will serve him as a learning experience because they are such high-caliber athletes,” Free said. “He made a great adjustment at the end of the game and made the right kind of throw in between the cover 2. I hope that will launch him into the next step of his maturation process as a quarterback.”
Edgewood’s defense wanted to do its part to get the team on the scoreboard as Isaac Gordy’s interception set up a touchdown from Mitchell Boyd in the second quarter. Boyd, who finished the night at running back after Drez Crawford went out with an ankle injury, finished with 22 yards on nine carries.
Autauga racked up 348 yards of offense, averaging more than six yards per play. However, Free was happy with how the Wildcats limited the explosive plays while making tackles in the open field.
“I thought our defense played pretty well,” Free said. “We had some good play out of our linebackers but their offensive is just very explosive so credit to them. To force them to sustain drives was good for us because it gives us more opportunities to get a negative play or a turnover or something like that.”
Gordy had the team’s lone tackle for a loss while Blaine Guthrie led the Wildcats with 6.5 tackles.
Autauga’s offense was led by Freeman who finished with 84 yards on just six carries. Stanhope Elmore transfer Teddy Harris accounted for 91 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.
“Coming in, we knew (Freeman) runs the ball really well and (Harris) has great speed,” Free said. “Our game plan was if they are going to score, they are going to have to break a tackle to score. They converted some third downs but we were concerned about when they caught it, they need to go down to limit the explosive play and I think we did a good job of that.”
Caleb Turrentine is a sports writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.