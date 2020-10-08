It looked as if whichever team had the final possession of Thursday’s region battle between Edgewood and Chambers would wind up victorious.
Chambers, ranked No. 2 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association AISA poll, had the final chance but couldn’t complete the comeback.
The final pass fell incomplete and Edgewood earned a 40-36 win at home.
Following the 42-14 loss to Macon-East as a ranked team three weeks ago, Wildcat head coach Chad Michael said his players came back with a renewed focus.
“They wanted to show that we have a good football team,” Michael said. “The last two weeks, they’ve worked their tails off. They believed in each other and they believed in the plan.”
The Wildcats (5-2, 2-1 AISA-AA, Region 1) took its final lead on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Austin Champion to Mitchell Boyd with 1:08 remaining.
Champion completed 15 of 29 passes for 229 yards and four scores while rushing for another score late in the first half to give the Wildcats a 20-16 lead at halftime.
Boyd, who finished with 153 yards on 20 carries, started the second half with a 21-yard score for a 26-16 lead after the first possession of the third quarter.
It took just over a minute for that lead to disappear.
Chambers quarterback Payton Allen scored on a one-yard run, then completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to John White to give the Rebels (6-1, 1-1) a 28-26 lead with 9:23 left in the third quarter.
Allen completed 11 of 23 passes for 155 yards and two scores while running for another, but his fumble with 3:57 left set up Edgewood’s game-winning drive.
White caught five passes for 80 yards. Tyrun Trammell had five carries for 85 yards. Jordan Benbrook had eight carries for 89 yards and his 21-yard touchdown run to give the Rebels a 36-33 lead with 9:02 remaining.
Bradley Boone caught four passes for 83 yards and a score for the Wildcats.
Carson Peevy caught five passes for 59 yards and two scores, including an 11-yard reception to give Edgewood a 33-28 lead with 8:40 left in the third.
The Rebels drove the ball 44 yards to the Wildcats 32, aided by a personal foul penalty by Edgewood. Allen's final pass reached the end zone, but was almost intercepted as time expired.
Michael and the rest of the Wildcats could not contain their excitement after the final whistle.
Edgewood is now in line for a home playoff game after back-to-back wins. The Wildcats will have an extra day to prepare for a trip to Springwood.
First, it’s time to enjoy the best win of Edgewood’s first season under Michael.
“These seniors started their careers going 0-10 as eighth-graders,” Michael said. “They took a beating every week, but they stayed the course and got to this point. It’s a program win and it’s just awesome.”