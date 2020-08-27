There were months to build up excitement and energy for last week’s season opener against a reigning state champion but after rising to the challenge in that game, Edgewood will have to try to match that same level of energy as it hits the road again to square off against Hooper. The Colts are coming off of a big win over their own, defeating Coosa Valley 45-6, so Edgewood coach Chad Michael does not expect it to be a challenge to get his players to quickly refocus for another game week.
“We try to tell our guys to focus on every play,” Michael said. “You have to focus on how good you can be this practice and how good we can be today. We have a senior-led group and they understand what it takes. We had a really good day (Monday). They really got after it.”
Edgewood is going to need that energy to keep up with Hooper’s physical style of play the Colts put on display in their season opener. Hooper coach Marty Baker has brought in a brand new style of offense in his first season and Michael said it’s going to be a challenge to slow it down.
Hooper threw just one pass in last week’s win as it primarily runs plays out of the wing-T formation. Running back Tamarcus Hardaway was the star in the season opener but Michael said the Colts have several players who can get big gains on the ground.
“They stay at what they do and they don’t go outside of what they do because they’re good at it,” Michael said. “We want to find a way to force them to throw the ball more. If we’re doing that, we’re doing something right.”
Edgewood’s defense did enough to take down Southern and its strong rushing attack last week but Michael said there are still improvements to be made to slow down the Colts this week.
“We are working on tackling,” Michael said. “You usually see a big improvement in that after the first game but we are making sure to put an emphasis on wrapping up and tackling. We missed way too many tackles the other night.”
The Wildcats also hope to have some success against a Hooper defense that showed very little flaws against Coosa Valley.
“It comes down to figuring out how they’re going to line up in formation,” Michael said. “It’s hard to figure out how they’re going to be lining up against us, it’s a guessing game really. We’re a little different offensively than Coosa Valley. Hopefully, we can give them some different looks and find what works best.”
The trip to Hope Hull also marks Michael’s return to his former job as he was the head coach at Hooper for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
“Hooper will always be special to me,” Michael said. “They gave me my first head job. If they didn’t give me that chance, I wouldn’t be here. I owe them gratitude for taking a chance on me. We still know some people there and there will be some catching up before the game but once it kicks off, it’s just football.”
PREDICTION: Edgewood 28, Hooper 14