If Edgewood Academy is going to make it back to the top of AISA football, Friday’s start against Evangel-Alabaster will turn out to be a lesson in mental preparation.
At least that’s what Wildcat coach Darryl Free said following a 53-20 home win over the Lightning.
The Wildcats (5-0), ranked No. 6 in the AISA, lost two key players during the game, but Free said both are expected to be back soon.
Edgewood starting running back Mitchell Boyd went down with a right ankle injury after scoring two touchdowns in the first half.
His backup, Undrez Crawford, scored on a 31-yard touchdown run in the first half then left the game in the fourth quarter with a broken left hand.
“We hope neither injury is totally serious,” Free said. “This team did some things we’re not used to, but our guys did good things out there. We’ve got to keep our focus.”
Kaleb Varner did a little bit of everything for the Wildcats (5-0), who will visit Macon-East on Thursday.
Varner finished with 60 rushing yards and a 44-yard touchdown on three carries, returned a kickoff 80 yards for another score and caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Alex Johnson.
“They threw the ball on every play, but we’ve got to execute better,” said Varner, who also had an interception on defense. “It’s very important when other guys step up when we have guys go down.”
Johnson completed 14 of 22 passes for 180 yards and two scores. Crawford had 94 yards on six carries and a 15-yard reception.
Robert Stewart hit a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter. Blane Guthrie led the Wildcats defense with eight tackles and an interception. The Wildcats forced three turnovers and had three sacks.
“It was very physical, but we knew it was going to be a tough game,” Guthrie said. “We’ve just got to keep working harder. Nothing’s going to be given to us. We need to play better.”
Evangel-Alabaster (2-2) scored the game’s first points on a 70-yard strike from Tyler Henderson to Jett Lodge.
Henderson finished 18-of-35 passing for 333 yards and a touchdown while adding a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Lodge had five receptions for 150 yards. Will Ferrell had seven receptions for 71 yards. Yura Gothard led the Lightning defense with seven tackles.
The showdown at Macon-East on Thursday will be a battle of unbeaten teams after the Knights (3-0), ranked No. 5 in the AISA, defeated Pike Liberal Arts 40-21 on Friday.
Macon-East shut out Edgewood in the second half of a 32-14 win last year.
Edgewood senior lineman Clay Williams said the Wildcats’ response to adversity will get its biggest test to date.
“Adversity makes you a better player and a better person,” Williams said. “(Friday night), I thought we had our first taste of adversity this season. We need to practice hard and get ready to face more on Thursday.”