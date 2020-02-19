There are a lot of key names from last year’s softball state championship run that will not be with Edgewood this season but the Wildcats are excited to get back on the field. Edgewood opened the season Tuesday night against Macon East as it looks to defend its title and first-year coach Darryl Free has high expectations for the players that are returning.
“I’m confident in the talent we have coming back so it’s business as normal,” Free said. “The last thing I want people to think is expectations have changed. That’s just not who we’re going to be at Edgewood. You have to give everything you have and if this team does that, they will set themselves up for success.”
The Wildcats have some key roles to fill including the No. 1 pitcher role left by state tournament MVP Mary Michael Burnham plus three other starting spots. However, Edgewood got plenty of production from the other starters and it will look those players to take it up another level
Catcher Madison White leads a strong group of returning hitters as she finished last season with a .963 on-base plus slugging percentage and hit three home runs. Grayson Laney also returns to start at third base as she will look to build off her team-high 54 RBIs and five homers. Shortstop Haylee Brown is also expected to return to top form.
“Every one of those girls have been playing this game their entire lives,” Free said. “They are hard workers so there is no reason to expect any of those numbers to drop. They have been on an incline in production basically their whole careers so we expect it continue.”
Molly Snow is expected to fill in the starting right field spot and she will be supported by returning starters Faith Wheat and Jessy Morales in the outfield. Wheat is expected to continue her role as the leadoff hitter where she posted a .378 batting average last season.
“Faith will still lead off for us,” Free said. “Having her up there with her speed and ability with the bat is going to be a huge benefit to us this year.”
While the lineup may not miss a beat, getting a player to step into the circle to fill the shoes of Burnham may be a bigger challenge. Burnham was an all-state pitcher with a sub-1 ERA and the Wildcats also lost their No. 2 in the rotation.
Free said he will use a pitching staff this season with Laney and Brown filling some innings but Stanhope Elmore transfer Harleigh Anderson is expected to take a bulk of the time. The left-handed pitcher threw 65 1/3 innings for the Mustangs last year and Free believes she is ready to take on the ace role.
“I’m completely confident in Harleigh and her ability to step into that No. 1 spot,” Free said. “She can take that responsibility on. We’ll rotate three or four girls pitching and that’s a good number to have. Harleigh won’t have to do it all by herself for sure.”