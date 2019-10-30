There are just four teams remaining in the AISA-AA volleyball state tournament and as expected, Edgewood is the favorite going into Thursday’s final matches. The Wildcats defeated the other three teams at least once in the regular season but they know all too well that means nothing in the postseason.
Edgewood (25-0) is sitting in the same position entering the season’s final day as it was last year, needing two wins to finish off an undefeated season and claim a state title. The Wildcats fell short of that goal, losing to a Macon-East team they defeated three times in the regular season.
“Thankfully, I do have what happened to them last year fresh in their heads,” Edgewood coach Hannah Josey said. “They know anyone can beat them again this year. I think that prepares them a whole lot. This is the best of the best and everyone has earned their spot here. If we aren’t focused, we will get beat again.”
That being said, Josey said she feels her team is as focused as it has been all season and the Wildcats have shown that so far in the playoffs. Edgewood won the region tournament at Macon-East last week with straight-set wins over Northside and Glenwood.
Edgewood got its first taste of a close match against Glenwood when the Wildcats were pushed to extra points in the final set, winning 25-15, 25-15, 28-26. Sydney Brown and Sydney Johnson each recorded 10 kills while Katie Roberts added seven.
The state tournament began Monday where Edgewood matched up with Morgan in the first round. Brown led with five kills while Roberts had three kills, five aces and four blocks as the Wildcats won, 25-10, 25-11, 25-16.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Josey said. “We are remaining consistent throughout the whole match and hopefully we keep that going. We are just trying to take it one game at a time right now.”
Edgewood is now set up with a semifinal match against Coosa Valley, a team the Wildcats beat in three sets in the regular season. A rematch with Macon-East is looming in the championship if the Knights get past Glenwood but Josey said she wants her players to be ready for all of the remaining teams and not just focus on Macon-East.
Josey also said she is a little worried about the possibility of her players’ stamina being tested during the Final Four. The Wildcats have been taken past three sets just twice this season, once by the Knights.
Edgewood will have to win back-to-back matches with a limited break in between to claim the state championship so Josey said the Wildcats are focused on getting the semifinal finished in just three sets.
“The tournaments we have been in do help,” Josey said. “We don’t want to sit for a bunch of time. Once we’re in it and warmed up, we’ll be ready but if we do go into five sets in the Final Four, it’s going to be about how our stamina will match up because we haven’t done that much this year. It does worry me a little bit.”