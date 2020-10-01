Edgewood will welcome this week’s turn of the calendar from September to October as the Wildcats are hoping to put a tough month behind them. It included the first loss of the season in a blowout defeat on the road which was followed by a group of players being forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
After having to forfeit its game against Pike Liberal Arts, Edgewood finished up the month with a bye week and is now set to take the field for the first time in three weeks.
“It’s about getting back into game shape,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “You can practice and run sprints but when you’re hitting for four quarters, it’s different. It’s definitely something we are concerned about.”
The Wildcats (3-2) will travel to Eufaula on Friday to square off with former region opponent Lakeside. Edgewood have gotten some work done with the players it had available over the last two weeks but it didn’t get back to full strength until Thursday when preparation for the Chiefs started.
Lakeside (3-2) has had a roller coaster season of its own, seeing its three-game winning streak come to an end with a 50-6 loss to Crenshaw Christian last week. While that defeat may not look good on paper, it had a lot to do with playing against a tough opponent and Michael said Lakeside’s wins may stand out more than anything else.
“They are a hard team to prepare for,” Michael said. “They use a lot of misdirection and they have been very successful at that. It’s going to be a challenge to just do our jobs and not get caught with bad eyes looking into the backfield.”
The rushing schemes will be similar to some of the other opponents on Edgewood’s schedule which the Wildcats did a good job of slowing down. But Lakeside brings its own set of challenges which includes a strong group of skill players. In the team’s last victory, the Chiefs had six different players score rushing touchdowns with another scoring a touchdown on a punt return.
“They have four of five different guys that carry the ball regularly,” Michael said. “They rotate their backs so you can’t really focus on stopping one guy.”
Edgewood’s offense will hope to get into a rhythm of its own early on but it will have to overcome some hurdles along the way. Three-year starting quarterback Alex Johnson will sit out this week due to a lingering leg injury and while the Wildcats hope he will be back for the second half of region play, the offense will turn to backup Austin Champions to lead the way against Lakeside.
“Austin throws a really good ball,” Michael said. “He’s very smart and makes some really good decisions. He’s just a tough kid. We won’t change anything we do just because we have a backup QB. He can do everything that Alex can do. He would probably be the guy on most teams.”
The Wildcats also hope they can bounce back from the last time they played a game which resulted in a 42-14 loss to Macon-East.
“The last time we played a game, we still have a bad taste from that,” Michael said. “It’s about getting our confidence back in who we are and what we do. We want to prove we are still a good football team.”
PREDICTION: Edgewood 28, Lakeside 21