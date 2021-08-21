Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Edgewood Academy running back Bradley Boone (21) carries the ball during an AHSAA football game between the Edgewood Academy Wildcats and the Southern Academy Cougars at Edgewood Academy in Elmore, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Edgewood won the game 32-13.
Edgewood opened the season Friday night with a strong defensive showing, while mixing it up offensively in a sound 32-12 victory over Southern Academy.
“I really thought we played really well defensively,” coach Chad Michael said. “We let them score two touchdowns in the second half but we shut them out in the first half. We were just doing our assignments, doing our job and letting the rest take care of itself.”
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Edgewood Academy quarterback Austin Champion (12) hands off to running back Bradley Boone (21) during an AHSAA football game between the Edgewood Academy Wildcats and the Southern Academy Cougars at Edgewood Academy in Elmore, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Edgewood won the game 32-13.
Offensively, the Wildcats were able to find success on the ground and through the air with strong performances from quarterback Austin Champion, receiver Trevor Rodie and running back Bradley Boone.
Champion connected with Rodie on a 51-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring for Edgewood halfway through the first quarter.
Less than three minutes later, Edgewood found paydirt again as Boone took off for a 55-yard touchdown run to bring the score to 13-0
With 47 seconds remaining in the first half, Champion found Rodie again for a 48-yard strike to the end zone to seal the halftime score at 19-0.
Edgewood kept the scores coming to start the second half with Champion capping a drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and then finding Rodie yet again for a 33-yard score.
Champion finished the game going 11 of 17 for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Rodie finished with 155 yards on just five receptions, including the three touchdown plays.
Boone finished with 180 rushing yards on 16 carries along with the touchdown.
As Edgewood rotated in some fresher, less experienced players, Southern was able to finally find the end zone as the second half waned with touchdown runs of 65 and 50 yards.
“We’ve got to develop some depth,” Michael said. “We had some guys come off the bench and step up and prove they can play tonight. We need some guys to step up and play some defense for us.”
Michael said it was good just to be back playing football again after an uncertain season last year.
“I told them before the game, ‘Hey, football’s back.’ We went into it guessing last year. It was never certain,” Michael said. “With the Delta variant, it still is uncertain, but at least for tonight it was back, and we were excited to be back out there and represent our school.”
Edgewood remains at home next week against Hooper Academy.