With more than four weeks passing since its last win, Edgewood was a little bit excited to get back on the field and it showed during its trip to Eufaula on Friday night. The Wildcats wasted no time jumping out to an early lead and scored all of their points in the first half on the way to a 42-16 victory over Lakeside.
“We played great right off the bat,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “We had one of the best weeks of practice we have had all season. They have been eager coming off the two weeks off and the loss (to Macon-East). We have talked about not taking any game for granted and they have realized that. It came out and showed (Friday night).”
Edgewood (4-2) got the scoring started just 66 seconds into the game as Mitchell Boyd capped the opening drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats ahead.
“We wanted to go fast and catch them off guard,” Michael said. “We went no huddle and I think that helped. That kind of fast start really gives the guys some confidence in what we’re doing and in each other.”
The rest of the first half became the Austin Champion show as the backup quarterback made his first career start with Alex Johnson out with an injury. Champion threw a pair of touchdown passes in the opening quarter and finished with three for the half along with a rushing touchdown of his own. He completed 11 of 15 pass attempts for 189 yards and three scores.
“We watch Austin every day in practice and we know how talented he is,” Michael said. “We talked before the week about how he would be the guy on most teams. He didn’t try to do too much and he really just stayed in himself. He took what they were giving him.”
Boyd led the Wildcats’ rushing attack, adding another touchdown in the first half. He finished with 81 yards on just 12 carries.
“We made it a point that we wanted to get Mitchell more carries (Friday night),” Michael said. We wanted to make sure we could get him to use his skills a little bit more.”
Edgewood’s defense did not budge in the first half, helping the Wildcats take a 42-0 lead into the break. Lakeside (3-3) only picked up two first downs in the opening two quarters.
“We needed to get our confidence back,” Michael said. “We wanted to get back to who we are and lean on our seniors. We were able to do that (Friday night) and hopefully we can do that moving forward against a very good Chambers team next week.”