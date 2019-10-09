The Montgomery Quarterback Club has announced its Players of the Week for games of Sept. 27. Edgewood’s Alex Johnson is the Private School Player of the Week and Pike Road’s Bryce Kelly is the Public School Player of the Week. Both players were honored at the club’s meet Tuesday, where Troy University football coach Chip Lindsey was the featured speaker.
Johnson, a junior quarterback, passed for 445 yards and 5 touchdowns in Edgewood’s 70-69 double overtime win over Macon East. Johnson also rushed for 85 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.
Edgewood, coached by Darryl Free, is 6-0.
Bryce Kelly, a senior wide receiver, had eight catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in Pike Road’s 35-0 win over Headland.
Pike Road, coached by Patrick Browning, is also 6-0.
The Quarterback Club meets at the Capital City Club in Montgomery. The social hour begins at 5:15 followed by dinner at 6:15 and the program at 6:45. Guests are welcome at Quarterback Club meetings, but guests must make an advance reservation and pay $40 at the door.
To make a guest reservation, email david.bowenjr@gmail.com. For more information, visit the Club’s website at www.mgmqbackclub.org.