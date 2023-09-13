Edgewood Academy needed a big game from its best player, and that’s exactly what senior Gabe LeMaster delivered Friday night.
Edgewood, which was 0-3 and hadn’t scored more than one touchdown in a game yet, routed Abbeville Christian, 29-0, to give the Wildcats their first win of the season.
In the process, LeMaster posted one of the best games of any player in the county this year. The senior receiver showed off his speed and reeled in only five catches but turned those into 125 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
For his performance in Edgewood’s first win, LeMaster is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“We were able to get the edge on them,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “All three (touchdowns) came on jet sweeps and we did a great job of blocking the edge with Brock (Whitt) and Parker (Shaw). If you get Gabe out in open space, he’s really hard to tackle.”
Edgewood’s offense has gotten off to a slow start in its first three games, and the Wildcats have found themselves trailing early in all three.
LeMaster made sure that did not happen Friday. On the first play of the game, LeMaster took a shovel pass and raced 56 yards for the end zone.
After the defense forced a punt, LeMaster looked to have returned a punt back for a touchdown but it was called back due to a penalty.
Nonetheless, he still scored two more times in the first half on a 45-yard touchdown and an 8-yard touchdown. He also added 52 return yards after the penalty and scored on a two-point conversion.
Overall, he was responsible for 20 of Edgewood’s 29 points in the game.
“We started really quick and it was nice,” Michael said. “We scored a couple of times on the first few plays and got off to a hot start.”
LeMaster has now scored four of Edgewood’s six total touchdowns this season. Three of those have come on offense, while he also has a 97-yard kickoff return. The do-it-all player will now turn his sights toward Lowndes Academy, who has yet to surrender a point this season.